Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott46 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 16, 2025
The Government of Thailand slammed the brakes on a massive online scam operation, axing over 130,000 dodgy mule accounts and collaring hundreds of fraudsters in just three months.

Sasikarn Wattanachan, deputy government spokesperson, said the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society’s Anti-Online Crime Operation Centre (AOC) had ramped up its war on online fraudsters.

Between January and March, a staggering 135,279 mule accounts, typically used by scammers to funnel illicit cash, were deactivated. Some 869 people were arrested for their roles in managing the accounts and using fake or fraudulently obtained SIM cards.

Since the Emergency Decree on the Prevention and Suppression of Online Crime came into force last October, 5,399 suspects have been arrested and a jaw-dropping 582,548 mule accounts taken offline.

Sasikarn didn’t mince her words when warning the public about the risks of getting involved.

“Anyone who allows their bank account to be used for illegal activity could face up to three years in prison, a fine of up to 300,000 baht, or both.”

The government says the campaign is far from over, with more digital dragnet operations expected as the online fraud epidemic continues to evolve, Bangkok Post reported.

Crime doesn't pay-as-you-go: 130,000 Thai mule accounts axed | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Synectics Solutions

Last week, the Bank of Thailand’s Southern Office rolled out an exciting new plan to tackle debt woes, mule accounts and financial fraud in Phuket head-on.

Dubbed the You Fight, We Help programme, this initiative is all about offering vital support to citizens and small businesses grappling with money troubles, while also cracking down on the surge in financial crime.

Thatlap Paoleuangthong, the big boss at the Bank of Thailand Southern Office, unveiled this debt-busting scheme, which has been launched in partnership with the Ministry of Finance and other key players.

For those interested, full details of the programme and registration information are available on the Bank of Thailand’s website or through its call centre at 1213.

Tags
