TV blackout fears rise over NBTC frequency plan

A storm is brewing in Thailand’s media industry as leading digital TV broadcasters warn that the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission’s (NBTC) latest move could trigger mass TV blackouts and potentially collapse the nation’s digital television industry.

The controversy erupted after the NBTC held a public hearing on its proposal to auction off the 3500 MHz frequency band, a spectrum currently used by satellite TV providers via C Band, to telecommunications operators for international mobile services.

Analysts are sounding the alarm, warning that the reallocation could cut off access to TV for millions of households across Thailand.

According to industry experts, around 70% of Thai viewers still rely on satellite TV, with 60% of them using the 3500 MHz C Band frequency.

In response, the Association of Digital Television Broadcasting (ADTEB), led by President Suparb Kleekajai, gathered top executives from major TV stations to voice unified opposition to the NBTC’s move.

Among the broadcasting heavyweights in attendance were Paiboon Damrongchaitham (GMM Grammy), Thakolkiat Veerawan (One31), Watchara Watcharapol (Thai Rath TV), Chakrit Direkwattanachai (Channel 3), Adisak Limparungpatanakij (Nation TV), Nonglak Ngamroj (Channel 8), and Siri Boonpitakket (Amarin TV), reported The Nation.

Their concerns were laid out in three key points:

1. The NBTC’s failure to fully transition TV viewership to the DVB-T (Digital Video Broadcasting – Terrestrial) system has left most of the population reliant on satellite services. Broadcasters insist the 3500 MHz frequency must be protected at least until the Thaicom satellite licence expires or until a viable alternative system is in place.

2. They argue there is no urgent need to auction the spectrum. Telecom operators have indicated it would take up to two years to prepare for use of the 3500 MHz band, suggesting a delay would not affect development plans but could prevent unnecessary viewer disruption.

3. The NBTC must urgently provide a roadmap for the future of national TV broadcasting post-2029, when the current digital TV licences expire. This includes setting clear criteria for the next licensing phase by mid-2025.

During today’s hearing, digital TV bosses made their stance clear:

“Preserve the 3500 MHz frequency or risk dismantling the foundation of free public television in Thailand.”

The battle over bandwidth is now on and the future of Thai TV hangs in the balance.