NBTC to revise mobile tariffs, cheaper packages under 240 baht

Regulators push for affordable plans as industry faces pressure to lower consumer costs

Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 17, 2025
65 2 minutes read
Photo of Trairat Viriyasirikul courtesy of KhaoSod

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) is revising mobile phone tariffs, encouraging operators to introduce cheaper Blue Flag Packages from the current cap of 240 baht per month.

Yesterday, July 16, acting Secretary-General of the NBTC Trairat Viriyasirikul announced that today’s NBTC meeting covered a total of 86 agenda items, with 25 items reviewed. These included business operation permits, licensee supervision, complaints, and legal proceedings.

A key topic was agenda 4.44, focusing on the guidelines for setting and supervising domestic mobile phone service rates under NBTC’s regulations for maximum charges exceeding promotional package entitlements.

The NBTC plans to draft new guidelines to align mobile service charges with market conditions, competition, and changing costs, ensuring consumers have more choices. Trairat emphasised that today’s discussions aimed to update the regulation of mobile service rates, in place since 2020, to reflect significant changes in the telecommunications industry.

The proposal suggests reducing the starting price of main promotional packages, or Blue Flag Packages, which were originally capped at 240 baht per month. The new rates will be adjusted to reflect current usage, covering only voice and mobile internet services, excluding SMS and MMS.

The revised pricing is based on the average revenue per user from postpaid and prepaid mobile services. This adjustment means users will benefit from lower costs for essential services such as calls and high-speed mobile Internet, which have replaced the use of SMS and MMS.

Photo of Commissioners of the NBTC announcing the bid results on June 29 courtesy of Bangkok Post

Additionally, the NBTC office suggested operators provide at least two types of starter promotional packages: Pay Per Use and Flat Rate. The NBTC is confident that this review of mobile phone rate structures and the proposed guidelines will encourage fair competition, maintain service efficiency, and ultimately benefit consumers.

“The review of mobile phone rate structures considers operators’ actual costs and business efficiency, enhancing transparency in pricing and package offerings amidst technological market changes. This review also covers service rates within package entitlements and excess charges,” Trairat said.

Mobile operators with frequency bands are required to offer affordable packages, similar to Blue Flag products, as cost-effective options for users. Following this, the NBTC office will expedite the drafting of guidelines approved by the NBTC for further steps.

Agenda item 5.19 involved a report on assessing the qualifications of FM frequency license applicants for local business broadcasting. The NBTC noted 2,286 legal entities applying, of which 2,237 qualified and were approved to participate in the auction, reported KhaoSod.

The NBTC office will announce the list of participants. Meanwhile, 44 entities were disqualified, and five entities withdrew their applications. Furthermore, the NBTC approved the termination of FM frequency broadcasting under interim provisions on December 31, with new licences starting from January 1 next year.

