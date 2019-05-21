New date for Coronation Day holiday announced | The Thaiger

Thailand
New date for Coronation Day holiday announced
Thailand, the land of a thousand temples. And, it seems, the land of a thousand public holidays.
Now, the Cabinet has announced May 4 as the official new Coronation Day official holiday. So it’s not actually a new holiday, but it replaces the date of the previous Coronation Day in Thailand.
The new holiday date marks the day that His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn was coronated in the Grand Palace throne room. The previous Coronation Day was May 5, when the late King Rama IX was enthroned in 1950.
Assistant government spokesman Athisit Chaiyanuwat said the change would give Thailand a total of 19 official holidays.
This includes the newly announced holiday on June 3 – the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Suthida.
SOURCE: The Nation
Are you considering a medical procedure abroad? With Thaiger Medical you can research hospitals and doctors, choose a destination in Thailand or abroad, and book an appointment today.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Thailand
The Long March to campaign for fewer restrictions on medical marijuana – VIDEO
A new long march, this time to draw attention to fewer limitations on the use of medical marijuana, is setting off from Pichit today in northern Thailand, heading south to Bangkok.
Civic groups will set off on their march on the same day the Thai government’s amnesty on marijuana possession comes to an end.
Thai PBS reports that the march will be led by Mr. Decha Siripat, a pioneer in the medical use of cannabis and president of the Khao Kwan foundation. He will be joined by Dr. Arthit Urairat, former House speaker and rector of Rangsit University.
Dr. Arthit said he would join the march at the starting point at Wachiraphothiyarn monastery, in Po Thalay district of Phichit province, because he wants to support the campaign to have cannabis removed from the Category 5 list of narcotic drugs and recognised as a medicinal herb.
Although cannabis is not a panacea, he said it contains important substances that could save some lives at a low cost, and making it accessible to all people.
He also accused the government and bureaucrats of erecting obstacles to prevent easy access to medicinal cannabis to protect the vested interests of corporations, who wish to monopolise the commercial manufacture of medical cannabis.
Meanwhile, Mr. Prapat Panyachartrak, president of the National Farmers Council and former natural resources and environment minister, said that a special law should be drafted to regulate cannabis, hemp and Krathom (an addictive plant extract in Thailand’s southern provinces).
He said the council had received assurance from some parties that they would support the idea for the special law.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Live เดินเพื่อผู้ป่วย กัญชารักษาโรค Cannabis Walk Thailandเส้นทางจากวัดป่าวชิรโพธิญาณ จ.พิจิตร ถึงวัดบางปลาหมอ จ.สุพรรณบุรีกับเส้นทางการเดินวันแรกวัดป่าวชิรโพธิญาณ ถึงวัดโพธิ์ไทรงามวันที่ 21 พ.ค.- 9 มิ.ย. 2562
Posted by News1 on Monday, May 20, 2019
Election
Bhumjaithai and Democrats holding off decision for key roles
PHOTO: The horse-trading continues
Nearly two months after the March 24 election and still no government formalised. The horse-trading has been fast and furious with rumours and speculation running rife over recent days. It is thought that some announcements will be made today or tomorrow in the lead up to the opening of parliament on Friday.
But it’s certainly coming down to key decisions from the Democrat and Bhumjaithai parties although, up to yesterday, they had still made no internal final decisions which bloc they would join, although it’s understood they are both leaning towards the pro-Junta camp.
The Democrats met for the first time yesterday under new leader Jurin Laksanavisit, but a decision on its post-election stance was not even on the agenda.
“We’ll meet again to discuss which bloc we are going to or not going to join,” said Jurin, who was voted in as party leader last week.
“The party has its principles and its people-oriented ideology. The members will meet and we will talk about the direction of our work in Parliament.”
Bhumjaithai also did not clarify its position yesterday. The party’s secretary-general Saksiam Chidchob said during an orientation session for MPs and a party meeting in Buri Ram province yesterday, that the responsibility had been vested in party leader Anutin Charnvirakul.
He added that the party had four core conditions: reverence for the monarchy, peace, implementation of the party’s proposals, and stability of the government.
Saksiam said none of the parties had approached Bhumjaithai yet, but Anutin will hold meetings with different parties in the next couple of days before making a decision on which bloc to join.
Observers put this uncertainty down to unfinished horse-trading and jockeying for key positions and cabinet posts.
The likelihood of both Democrat and Bhumjaithai backing the Phalang Pracharat-led coalition appears to be accentuated by the pro-democracy camp’s desperation. Pheu Thai have even offered to sacrifice the PM’s post, despite having the most number of MPs in Parliament, to gain support from the two parties.
Sources said dissatisfaction with the seats being offered was the only factor preventing Democrat and Bhumjaithai from announcing their pro-junta stance.
The two parties reportedly are not satisfied as most of the key ministries are being handed over to Phalang Pracharat figures.
It is believed that the Democrat Party will be offered the post of speaker of the lower house while Bhumjaithai is expected to get the post of second deputy speaker.
Separately, Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit’s fate in politics hangs by a thread despite his party’s successful debut.
The Constitutional Court will on Thursday discuss whether he should be disqualified for allegedly holding shares in a media company. If found guilty, Thanathorn can be banned from elections for 20 years and jailed for one to 10 years.
SOURCE: The Nation
Environment
Update on Chikungunya cases in Thailand
“Chikungunya Virus is an arbovirus of the alphavirus genus, transmitted by the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes, same way Dengue is spread.”
The Bureau of Epidemiology, along with the Thailand Health Ministry, are reporting 3,379 chikungunya cases in 23 provinces up to May 13 this year.
Phuket, Songkla and Ranong have been the most affected by the mosquito borne viral disease. The good news, health officials report the numbers are declining.
The word, Chikungunya, translates to “that which bends up”, based on the stooped position of patients during the rheumatic symptoms of the disease.
In humans bitten by an infected mosquito, the disease symptoms usually appear after an incubation period of three to seven days.
Chikungunya can cause acute, sub-acute, and chronic disease.
In acute disease, symptoms develop abruptly and include high fever, headache, myalgia and arthralgia (predominantly in limbs and large joints). The appearance of a maculopapular rash is also frequent. Severe forms of the disease are rare. Symptoms usually resolve in 7-10 days, although arthralgia and joint stiffness may persist intermittently for several months.
The disease shares some clinical signs with dengue and Zika, and can be misdiagnosed in areas where they are common. As there is no cure, treatment is focused on relieving the symptoms.
SOURCE: OutbreakNewsToday.com
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Phuket ranked sixth Best Destination in the World – Trip Advisor
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
British backpacker returns home for Easter after being jailed in Thailand
Mother says customer paying for sex with 5 year old daughter was girl’s father
A new Queen for Thailand
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
Thailand is ‘least miserable’ country in the world again
Raid on 18 foreign-owned Koh Samui hotels, owners arrested
His Majesty marries Suthida and names her Queen, days before coronation
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
New date for Coronation Day holiday announced
Mother disappears after abandoning newborn in rubber plantation
Phoenix goes up for auction, starting price 900,000 baht
Six survive after fish delivery pick-up overturns in Krabi
Woman killed, nine injured in seven-vehicle pileup in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
Whale shark sighted off Koh Racha – VIDEO
Thousands of young coral being moved to deeper water at Maya Bay
Police searching for building owner after two die in Bangkok shophouse fire
UPDATE: Total 4 deaths in Phang Nga Chinese tour bus crash
The Long March to campaign for fewer restrictions on medical marijuana – VIDEO
5G: Welcome to instant wi-fi and the internet-of-everything
Game of Thrones: Thirsty actors leave water bottle in shot
Ouch! Man falls from mango tree, ends up with metal rod through his testicles
Man drowns while catching fish in Krabi temple lagoon
“มงคลกิตติ์” กร้าวฟ้องหมิ่นประมาท ทั้งอาญา-แพ่ง ขอเงิน 2 แสนหาเงินเข้าพรรค
ที่แท้เป็นเจ้าหน้าที่เทศบาล โมโหได้อาหารช้า เมากร่างควักปืนลูกซองขู่เจ้าของร้าน [คลิป]
ดูสดปิดมหากาพย์ชิงบัลลังก์ Game of thrones season 8 ตอนที่ 6
สะใจ! วอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย U23 พลิกชนะเวียดนาม “วีทีวี บิญดิญ ลองอัน 2019”-คลิปย้อนหลัง
“อาร์โนลด์ คนเหล็ก” โดนกระโดดถีบขาคู่ ระหว่างเซลฟี่แฟนคลับ นึกว่าแค่โดนชน
สุดกร่าง หนุ่มใหญ่ทะเลาะพ่อค้า ไม่พอใจชักลูกซองขู่-พรุ่งนี้จะมาเอาคืน
เปิดคลิปทำแผน “ไอ้ฐี” ขว้างหินฆ่าน้องอาร์มวัย 13 พ่อเดือดรุมประชาทัณฑ์
ดูย้อนหลัง ไทย – โปแลนด์ มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์บอล มาสเตอร์ 2019 รอบรองชนะเลิศ
คนเมกัน 10.7 ล้านคนเตรียมหยุดงาน ดูสด Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนสุดท้าย
ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล ตรวจหวย เลขท้าย 2 ตัว งวดวันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562
ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562
“มงคลกิตติ์” โอ่วีรกรรมสมัยเรียน คุมพระจอม-ท้าต่อยตี
เชียร์สด 14 พ.ค. ไทยพบสวิตเซอร์แลนด์ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019” – ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลัง วอลเลย์บอลไทยพบอิตาลี่ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019”
ตามล่า 2 โจ๋โชว์ยกล้อ พลาดล้ม ชนแล้วหนี [คลิป]
Trending
-
Food Scene3 days ago
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
-
Chiang Mai3 days ago
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
-
Plastics1 day ago
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
-
Phuket6 hours ago
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
-
Hot News2 days ago
Thailand’s wet season officially starts tomorrow
-
Thai Life1 day ago
Thailand’s US Embassy issues advisory about medical insurance
-
Business3 days ago
Phuket expat re-invents the way sewing machines work
-
South3 days ago
Four southern islands to be closed to tourists during monsoon