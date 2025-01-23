Burmese man tries to rape 9 year old Thai boy and, kills him for resisting

A Burmese man killed a nine year old Thai boy and abandoned his body in a pond in Samut Prakan province, near Bangkok, after the young victim resisted his rape attempts.

The family of the nine year old boy took to social media to search for him after he went missing from their community in the Phra Samut Chedi district of Samut Prakan at around 4.30pm yesterday, January 22. The boy, Tharam, told his grandmother he was going to a nearby convenience store but never returned home.

The grandmother revealed that she suspected a Burmese roti vendor who rented a room near their home. The man often took Tharam to a convenience store and would give him small amounts of money, typically 10 baht.

When questioned about the boy’s whereabouts, the Burmese man claimed that he accompanied Tharam to the convenience store, gave him 10 baht as usual, and then parted ways with him. However, the grandmother and the boy’s mother were not convinced by his explanation.

Officers from Phra Samut Chedi Police Station investigated the case and reviewed CCTV footage from the community. The footage revealed that the Burmese man had been riding his motorcycle with Tharam seated as a passenger.

Burmese man kills nine year old boy in Samut Prakan
Photo via Facebook/ เรารักพระสมุทรเจดีย์

Past crimes

The police summoned the Burmese man for questioning. Under interrogation, he eventually confessed to murdering the young boy and led officers to an abandoned plot of land with a pond where he had left the boy’s body. Tharam was found floating face down in the pond, wearing only a T-shirt.

The Burmese man admitted to luring Tharam to accompany him to the convenience store before taking him to the abandoned plot of land. There, he removed the boy’s shorts in an attempt to sexually assault him, but Tharam resisted and fought back.

Burmese man kills nine year old Thai boy after failing to rape the victim
Photo via Bright TV

In response, the man strangled the boy until he died and abandoned his body in the pond. He then returned to his home and continued operating his roti shop as if nothing had happened.

The suspect claimed that he had not raped the victim, but police stated that a thorough autopsy would be conducted to verify his claim.

According to the police, the Burmese man was previously arrested on a drug-related charge two years ago and was subsequently deported. He had re-entered Thailand illegally two months ago.

Burmese man fails to rape 9 year old boy so kills him
Photo via Bright TV

The Burmese national now faces three charges including:

  • Section 319 of the Criminal Law: abducting a minor under the age of 15 from her parents or guardians. The penalty for this offence is imprisonment for two to 10 years and a fine ranging from 40,000 to 200,000 baht.
  • Section 277 of the Criminal Law: sexually assaulting a minor under 13 years old, resulting in a death. The punishment is the death penalty.
  • Section 199 of the Criminal Law: secretly burying, concealing, moving, or destroying a corpse or parts of a corpse. The penalty is imprisonment of up to one year, a fine of up to 2,000 baht, or both.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

