Surin motel scandal: infidelity leads to chaotic confrontation

In Surin province, a dramatic confrontation unfolded at a motel involving a local administrative organisation leader, his wife, and the husband of a woman he was allegedly having an affair with. The two spouses collaborated to track down their partners after suspecting infidelity.

The altercation, captured in a video, escalated when the wife of the local administrative organisation leader used an object to damage a car parked at the motel, causing injury. This prompted nearby individuals to contact the police from Mueang Surin district to intervene.

Meanwhile, the husband of the female employee, enraged by the situation, used a fire extinguisher against the vehicle, but fortunately did not cause any harm. The police and emergency services arrived to provide first aid to the injured woman in the car and transported her to Surin Hospital.

Yesterday, June 15, a 33 year old man, referred to as the husband, filed a report with the Mueang Surin Police Station. He shared his account of the situation with reporters, explaining that his suspicions began in November 2024 when he discovered messages between his wife and the local administrative leader.

Surprised by his wife’s affectionate language, he questioned her, to which she initially denied any wrongdoing. However, after further probing, she demanded evidence of his claims.

The local administrative leader’s wife later contacted the husband, revealing that their spouses were secretly communicating. This led to their joint efforts to catch the couple.

By using a GPS device, they traced the pair to the motel, leading to the explosive confrontation. The husband expressed his frustration, stating that he had previously warned the local administrative leader to end the relationship, but the warning went unheeded, resulting in the tumultuous incident. He emphasised that the situation was not worth the consequences, reported KhaoSod.