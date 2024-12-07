Man found with 18 stab wounds in rice field, CCTV footage released

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: 15:29, 07 December 2024| Updated: 15:35, 07 December 2024
59 1 minute read
Photo via KhaoSod

A chilling discovery has been made after the body of an elderly man was found with 18 stab wounds in a paddy field. CCTV footage revealed two suspects accompanying him on a motorcycle before his tragic death.

The deceased, identified as 60 year old Udom, was found in a field in Khlong Khlung, Kamphaeng Phet province. He had been drinking at a local karaoke bar the night before his death. Yesterday, on December 6, CCTV footage from a nearby shop was released.

The footage captured Udom drinking with two individuals, Samrit and Jirawan, both of whom are now suspects in the case.

The footage shows Udom leaving the karaoke bar on his blue and black motorcycle at 11.22pm on December 4. He briefly left the area before returning at 11.33pm. Upon his return, he was seen conversing with Samrit and Jirawan.

Shortly after, at 11.37pm, the footage shows Jirawan driving a motorcycle away from the karaoke bar with Udom seated between her and Samrit on the back. They headed towards Samrit’s home.

Later, at 12.31am on December 5, CCTV cameras at a local shop near the crime scene captured Samrit and Jirawan attempting to refuel a motorcycle. The footage reveals Jirawan appearing agitated, searching for something, followed by Samrit. The pair soon departed the scene.

CCTV footage or Jirawan
Jirawan agitated, searching for something | Photo via KhaoSod

Another piece of footage at 3.02am shows them returning to the petrol station. Jirawan seemed to be carrying a bag, possibly containing clothes, which she later discarded at Samrit’s uncle’s house. Samrit is seen clutching an item with a long black handle wrapped in cloth. He then handed money to Jirawan to pay for fuel before they departed once more, with Jirawan driving.

CCTV footage of Jirawan
Jirawan carrying a bag | Photo via KhaoSod

This series of events has raised serious suspicions about Samrit and Jirawan’s involvement in Udom’s death. The police are keenly analysing the CCTV recordings to understand the sequence of events leading to this tragic incident, reported KhaoSod.

Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for history, writing and delivering news content with a rich storytelling narrative.

