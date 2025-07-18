Love feud sparks gunfight at Phatthalung sports event

Rival gangs clash in violent ambush as romantic tensions boil over amid crowded community gathering

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, July 18, 2025
97 1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

What was meant to be a night of community celebration turned into a battleground, as a simmering love feud exploded in gunfire at a district sports event in the southern province of Phatthalung, leaving two teenagers fighting for their lives.

Yesterday, July 17, officers from Pa Phayom Police Station responded to an emergency call reporting a shooting at the annual district sports competition.

What began as a personal dispute spiralled into chaos, as two groups of young men clashed violently over a woman, fuelled by unresolved tension that had been festering for months.

Emergency responders found two males, aged 18 and 19, suffering from serious gunshot wounds. They were quickly rushed to Pa Phayom Hospital for urgent treatment. Bullet casings littered the scene, which police cordoned off for forensic examination.

Initial investigations suggest that the victims and their group of around ten friends were attending the event when they crossed paths with a rival gang of about 30 people. Both sides were reportedly embroiled in a long-standing personal dispute centred around a romantic conflict. Previous attempts at reconciliation had failed.

Outside the venue, tempers flared. A heated exchange escalated into a physical altercation. Moments later, members of the larger group allegedly pulled out firearms and opened fire, sending attendees fleeing in panic. The suspects fled on motorcycles as emergency services arrived.

Police are actively pursuing leads and reviewing CCTV footage to identify the shooters and bring those responsible to justice. Officers collected several bullet casings as evidence and are working to determine the types of weapons used, KhaoSod reported.

Back at Pa Phayom Hospital, scenes of distress unfolded. Friends and family gathered anxiously as doctors worked to stabilise the injured teens. One victim’s mother reportedly fainted outside the emergency room and required immediate medical assistance.

The incident has shaken the local community and raised concerns about public safety at large-scale events. Authorities are now considering increased security measures for future gatherings.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Pa Phayom Police Station immediately.

Crime News
South Thailand News
Thailand News
