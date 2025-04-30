Monkey mayhem: Nearly 300 sterilised in Lopburi crackdown

It’s monkey business no more in Lopburi as wildlife officials stepped in to snip the chaos—literally.

In a bid to ease tensions between humans and monkeys, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has captured and sterilised 299 monkeys in Chai Badan district, Lopburi province. The operation, which ran from April 24-29, is part of a wider initiative to reduce human-wildlife conflict in areas overwhelmed by monkey populations.

Adisak Phusitwongsanuyut, director of the department’s Saraburi branch, revealed the operation was conducted under the directive of Doctor Chaleomchai Sri-on, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, and department Director-General Atthapol Charoenchansa.

“This initiative focuses not only on controlling the monkey population, but also ensuring the well-being of the animals throughout the process.”

He assigned Somsak Duangratsamee, director of the Wildlife Conservation Division, and Krirkwit Phumpayak, head of the Khao Samphop Wildlife Sanctuary, to lead the task, supported by veterinary teams from branches 7 and 8 as well as other wildlife officers.

Of the 299 monkeys sterilised, 185 were male and 114 female. Once the procedures were completed, the monkeys were returned to the wild within the Khao Samphop Wildlife Sanctuary.

The sanctuary has partnered with local conservation groups, including the team led by Bodin Chantasrika, aka “Uncle Moo” Sarika, as well as community leaders to provide water sources for monkeys, especially during the dry season.

Adisak confirmed that Lopburi’s monkey crisis, particularly in the Mueang district, has been a long-standing issue, but recent efforts have significantly reduced the nuisance to residents, reported KhaoSod.

“This operation has already brought relief to many in the community. We are now expanding our focus to other areas of Lopburi province and surrounding regions.”

Lopburi has long been known for its large population of macaques, which have become both a tourist attraction and a local headache. The sterilisation programme aims to strike a balance between wildlife conservation and public safety—one surgical snip at a time.

With more areas being targeted, officials hope to tame Thailand’s monkey trouble before it spirals out of control.