Bus and truck collision in Ubon Ratchathani injures 11

A collision occurred yesterday, March 7, between a bus and a pickup truck on the Warin Chamrap-Det Udom road, located approximately 200 metres before Ubon Ratchathani University. The incident left 11 injured, two critically, necessitating nearly 20 emergency vehicles to transport the injured to nearby hospitals.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Thanyathida Pariyotai, an investigator at Warin Chamrap Police Station in Ubon Ratchathani province, was informed of the accident. Upon arriving at the scene, responders found an orange six-wheel bus with a female passenger, identified as 24 year old Natnicha Rasivong, trapped in the driver’s seat. Her right leg was fractured. Emergency personnel utilised hydraulic rescue tools to safely extricate her from the vehicle.

Nearby, a white Isuzu pickup truck was discovered with significant front-end damage. The driver, 35 year old Chonlathee, sustained injuries and was transported to Warin Chamrap Hospital. Not far from this vehicle, a black Isuzu pickup was found with damage to its rear right side. Narong, 57, was identified as the driver.

The accident investigation revealed that nearly 10 bus passengers were injured, prompting the coordination of over 20 rescue ambulances to ferry victims to various local hospitals. In total, 11 individuals were injured, with two suffering severe injuries.

“I was driving in the right lane towards Warin Chamrap district when a speeding white pickup truck overtook on the left and swerved right, losing control and crossing the median to collide with the bus,” recounted Narong.

The impact caused the pickup to ricochet into Narong’s vehicle. Reports suggest the white pickup driver appeared intoxicated, leading investigators to arrange for medical testing of all involved drivers’ alcohol levels to ascertain the accident’s cause, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a devastating bus crash on Prachin Buri Road has claimed 19 lives, with the driver blaming a brake system failure for the tragedy.

The accident occurred on Road Number 304 in Prachin Buri province, when a coach carrying 47 passengers and two drivers collided with a traffic barrier and overturned. The passengers, municipal workers from Phon Charoen subdistrict, were travelling from Bueng Kan to Rayong.

Initially, 17 deaths were reported, but the toll later rose to 19, with 30 others hospitalised. The injured driver, questioned by officials, insisted the brakes had failed. Meanwhile, one victim’s family is searching for missing valuables worth 460,000 baht.