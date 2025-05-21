Officials capture 94 iguanas wreaking havoc on Thai crops

DNP chief says the lizards have been causing damage to farmland since 2023

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Officials capture 94 iguanas wreaking havoc on Thai crops
Pictures courtesy of Bangkok Post

They’re not native, they’re not welcome — and they’re not slowing down. A swarm of invasive iguanas is causing chaos in central Thailand, and wildlife officials have launched a full-scale capture mission before the situation spirals further out of control.

Over five days last week, from May 13 to 17, Thai wildlife officials captured 94 free-roaming iguanas on Khao Phraya Doen Dong Mountain in Phatthana Nikhom district, Lopburi province, after villagers sounded the alarm over damaged crops and disrupted local ecosystems.

“The complaints began in late 2023,” said Autthapol Charoenchansa, Director General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP). “Villagers have seen their farmland raided by these arboreal lizards.”

In response, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on authorised a sweeping campaign to control the invasive population, now suspected to be spreading rapidly throughout the area.

Sadudee Punpugdee, director of the Wild Fauna and Flora Protection Division, confirmed that recent inspections across 32 sites revealed a total of 310 iguanas — 113 males, 152 females, and 45 juveniles of unidentified gender.

“These numbers are alarming and show how quickly the species is establishing itself. They’ve adapted far too well to the local environment.”

During last week’s operation, 53 males, 30 females, and 11 iguanas of unidentified gender were captured across three villages. The reptiles have been safely transported to the Foreign Wildlife Conservation Centre (Northeast) in Nong Khai province, where they will be cared for under close supervision.

Despite their seemingly laid-back reputation, iguanas pose serious threats to agriculture and biodiversity. Classified by the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning as “protected but invasive,” these non-native reptiles have established damaging populations in countries across the globe — and now, Thailand could be next if left unchecked, reported Bangkok Post.

The campaign, funded by the 2025 fiscal budget, includes research on iguana behaviour, environmental impact, and sustainable control measures. Wildlife officials are also urging the public not to release exotic pets into the wild, as this is often how invasive species take hold.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
