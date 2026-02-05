Celebrate Valentine’s 2026 with Thai herbs, spices four regions of love at Blue Elephant restaurants

This Valentine’s Day, February 14, Saturday, Blue Elephant invites lovers to embark on an extraordinary culinary journey inspired by the ancient Thai belief that herbs and spices nourish not only the body, but also the heart and spirit.

Blue Elephant’s exclusive Valentine’s Menu, especially curated by Master Chef Nooror Somany Steppe, Founder & Executive Chef of the Blue Elephant Group, celebrates the diversity of Thai herbs and spices sourced from the four regions of Thailand – each revered for their wellness-enhancing and aphrodisiac properties.

Rooted in traditional Thai wisdom, these ingredients have long been believed to promote vitality, balance, and well-being, making them the perfect expression of love on this auspicious occasion.

True to Blue Elephant’s philosophy of culinary excellence and cultural authenticity, the menu showcases the finest ingredients from across the Kingdom, thoughtfully crafted into refined and contemporary dishes designed to be shared and savoured with a loved one.

Master Chef Nooror Somany Steppe said…

“Thai people believe that consuming Thai herbs contributes to well-being and vitality.”

“On Valentine’s Day, we wish to bring this age-old wisdom to the table – allowing couples to celebrate love through meaningful flavours, shared moments, and the natural power of Thai ingredients.”

Highlights of the Valentine’s Menu include:

Love at First Sight Appetiser – Iceberg Prawn Salad, Chiang Rai Garlic and Bird's Eye Chillies, Tangerine Duck cooked in Petchaboon Tamarind and Petchaburi Palm Sugar, Blooming Rose Spring Rolls, and Pink Bouquet dumplings with Surat Thani Blue Swimmer Crab

Shower Me with Your Love – a delicate and fragrant opening dish of Ayutthaya River Prawn and Crispy Surat Thani Blue Swimmer Crab Bread that awakens the senses

Drunken Love – a bold and seductive creation featuring revered Thai aphrodisiac Black Lesser Ginger Ka-Praow Foie Gras – a luxurious interpretation of a beloved Thai herb, blending indulgence with spice

Sharing Love – a harmonious main course designed for couples to enjoy together: "Peranakan" Tumee Lamb and "Snow Fish" Prik Ma-Kwan infused with Thai Herbs served with 3 Corianders & Dill Salad

Tender Love Dessert – a sweet finale symbolising affection, warmth and devotion.

Blue Elephant invites you to celebrate the auspicious spirit of love, deepen meaningful connections, and delight in the uplifting harmony of thoughtfully crafted Thai cuisine – nourishing both body and heart.

Join us for a special Valentine’s Dinner at Blue Elephant Restaurants in Sathorn, Sukhumvit 13, and Phuket on Saturday, 14 February 2026, from 6.30pm onwards.

Regular price: 4,480++ baht (5,273 baht net) per person

**Early Bird offer: 3,280++ baht (3,860 baht net) per person

**(Valid for reservations made on or before 8th February 2026)

Celebrate love in timeless elegance with Blue Elephant. Top of FormBottom of FormSecure your spot at Blue Elephant Cooking School & Restaurant Bangkok on Sathorn by calling 02 673 9353-8 or visiting www.blueelephant.com. Alternatively, for Blue Elephant Sukhumvit 13 call 02 115 9885, and Blue Elephant Cooking School & Restaurant Phuket, mentioned in the Phuket Michelin Guide, call 0 7635 4355.

Stay connected via Facebook: @BlueElephantBangkok, LINE ID: @blueelephantbkk, or Instagram: @blueelephant for updates and inspiration.