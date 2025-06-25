Man arrested for selling drugs to Koh Pha Ngan tourists

A 22 year old man was arrested for persistently offering drugs to tourists for beach parties on Koh Pha Ngan.

The incident occurred at 4pm yesterday, June 24, when Police Lieutenant Vinij Boonchit, Tourism Police Section 5, Division 2, with his investigative team, apprehended Sarayuth with 73.82 grammes of crystal methamphetamine and 150 methamphetamine pills.

The arrest took place near Siam Residence, Moo 4, Koh Pha Ngan subdistrict, Koh Pha Ngan district, Surat Thani province. Sarayuth had been using a black Honda PCX motorcycle with licence plate number 1กฮ 7446 from Surat Thani to follow and approach tourists.

Police initiated the arrest after receiving information about a Thai male in his twenties who was reportedly engaging in drug sales to tourists in Koh Pha Ngan district. The suspect’s tactic involved riding his motorcycle alongside tourists, persistently urging them to purchase drugs at party venues and beaches.

In a statement, Sarayuth admitted to purchasing the drugs for 10,000 baht (US$305) from an unidentified Thai man. He commented nonchalantly, “Dealing drugs is just a way of life for men,” and concluded with a smile.

Initially, he was charged with possession of a category 1 narcotic (crystal methamphetamine and methamphetamine) with intent to distribute. The police have transferred Sarayuth to the Koh Pha Ngan Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, over the weekend, police on Koh Pha Ngan arrested a Nigerian national suspected of dealing drugs, seizing cocaine valued at 240,000 baht.

Tourist Police received a tip that the man had been supplying narcotics to foreign tourists across the island. He reportedly made deliveries in person using two black hatchback vehicles.

Police revealed that his drug operations extended beyond Koh Pha Ngan to surrounding provinces, including Krabi and Phuket. He primarily sold cocaine at a rate of 6,000 baht per gramme and avoided parcel services, instead relying on hired couriers for off-island deliveries.

