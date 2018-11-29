Internal disputes in the Future Forward camp | The Thaiger

Thailand
Internal disputes in the Future Forward camp
PHOTO: The Future Forward Party secretary general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul campaigns in Rayong province earlier this week – Future Forward Party
The new Future Forward Party has removed its youth wing leaders from duties and is accusing them of misusing party funds. The allegations are being denied by one of the expelled members.
Khaosod English is reporting that a party spokeswoman says the decision was made after it received complaints that the five party members misused funds allocated to the youth wing of Future Forward. But one of them, women’s rights advocate Wipaphan Wongsawang, called it an attempt to curb the wing’s independence.
Wipaphan also announced her resignation from the party in protest Wednesday night on a Facebook post which was later deleted.
“I am saddened by the decision from those in power at the party. You must seriously reflect on where you are leading your people and what led you to this point,” Wipaphan wrote in the deleted post. She declined to comment when contacted.
But Party spokesperson Pannika Wanich insists the problem was the group’s abuse of funds.
Thai Life
Dam levels low in some regions – Dry season
PHOTO: Srinagarind Dam, Kanchanaburi
The Royal Irrigation Department says there be enough water for domestic consumption this dry season. But they acknowledge that water reserves in many dams around the country are running low.
The RID director-general, Thongplew Kongjun, is assuring the public that the country will have enough water for domestic consumption and businesses during this dry season. But he says farmers in some parts of the country cannot plant a dry-season crop, due to insufficient water for irrigation.
He cited two particular dams – the Mae Mok Dam in Sukhothai at 28 per cent capacity and the Ubonrat Dam in Khon Kaen at 10% capacity.
“Farmers in the irrigation zone of these dams will not have water for farming but there was enough water to supply households.”
“We are certain that there were be enough water for consumption for the rest of this dry season until the rains come in May,” he said.
“Nevertheless, we encourage people to use water wisely, while we also encourage farmers to grow crops that consume less water such as maize instead of rice.”
According to the RID, the authorities have earmarked 23.1 billion cubic metres of water for the entire country during the dry season, which runs from November 1 to April 30. Reservoirs now have 36.5 billion cubic metres available nationwide.
Meanwhile, the Smart Water Operation Centre has reported that many of the reservoirs have very low levels. According to their water situation report, five large dams, namely Mae Mok Dam (28 per cent), Sirindhorn Dam (25 per cent), Thab Salao Dam (21 per cent), Kraseaw Dam (13 per cent) and Ubonrat Dam (10 per cent), were less than 30-per-cent full. Additionally, 36 medium-sized reservoirs are also less than 30-per-cent full.
Given the low level of water available, the RID has released water-management procedures, saying dams that are less than 60 per cent full should be very careful about discharging water so as to avoid the risk of drought. Dams in the Northeast, which regularly suffers drought, should be particularly careful.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thailand
Bangkok man killed when pickup hits wild elephant
A Bangkok driver has been killed after his pickup truck appears to have hit a wild elephant on an unlit road in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Pak Chong district. The driver has been identified as 58 year old Nakharin Boonchai.
Officials believe the pickup hit a large elephant as the road was dark and the driver could not see the large mammal.
His badly-damaged pickup was found on the road in Ban Kud Kla Phan Suek in Tambon Moo Si. Rescuers had to use hydraulic iron cutters to extract his body from the wreckage.
The chief of the Khaoyai National Park, who inspected the scene with police and emergency responders, noticed footsteps of a large elephant at the seven of the accident, which indicated that the elephant walked back into the forest.
The Chief said wild elephants often roamed in the area, called Chao Duan. Park officials say they will try to locate the elephant which is probably injured.
The road is often crossed by wild elephants at that point because it divides Khaoyai National Park and a corn plantation. Early this month, a pickup truck driver was injured when his vehicle hit a wild elephant at the same location.
Officials plan to install street lamps at the location to help prevent further accidents.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thailand
