31 year old British tourist arrested in Chiang Mai – Drugs and overstay | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
31 year old British tourist arrested in Chiang Mai – Drugs and overstay
PHOTO: Sanook
A 31 year old man has been arrested in Chiang Mai yesterday for alleged use of crystal methamphetamine (ice) and overstaying his visa.
Police arrested British tourist, Benjamin John Soulsby at his rented house in a housing estate in Tambon Tonpao, Kamphaeng district, following a tip-off from the house owner that his tenant appeared to be high on drugs.
Police found a small quantity of crystal methamphetamine in the house and equipment for using the drug. Police suspect he flushed drugs down the toilet when they arrived.
The deputy commander of the Immigration Police Division 5, Pol Col Pallop Siriyakul-na-Ayutthaya, says Mr. Soulsby entered Thailand during September last year and his visa expired on October 8, last year.
SOURCE: The Nation
Chiang Mai
Frosty reception on Doi Inthanon this morning
Doi Inthanon, Thailand’s tallest and most revered mountain in Chiang Mai, awoke this morning covered in frost as the mercury dipped to minus 1 Celsius degrees.
Kritsayam Kongsatree, chief of the Doi Inthanon National Park in Chiang Mai’s Jom Thong district, says it was the first time this winter/cold season the temperature had fallen below freezing.
He added that the cold has caused frost to form on the grass and leaves on the mountaintop, much to the delight of tourists visiting the area.
The park chief said the temperature at the Kiew Mae Pan viewpoint dropped to 1C while the temperature at the park office halfway up the mountain was about 8C.
The skies were clear this morning so tourists were treated to a sea of mist, Kritsayam added.
He advised tourists suffering from asthma to avoid trekking around Kiew Mae Pan as the cold and humidity could worsen their condition.
SOURCE: The Nation
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai official says the hotel sell-off is “because there were too many tourists”
PHOTO: This hotel is not for sale!
Manager Online is claiming that a senior tourism official in Chiang Mai says the reason people want to sell hotels in the northern city is not because there are so few Chinese tourists now.
It is because there are so many.
Chiang Mai’s former tourism industry chief Pornchai Jitranawasathian, who now runs the Lanna tourism promotion board, said that in reality the downtown in Chinese tourism was a minor factor.
He was responding to stories in the media on Manager Online and other Thai media, that a huge number of especially small hotel operators in the Chiang Mai area were looking to sell up.
The Thaiger reported the story… HERE.
He says that many of these smaller hotels are inexperienced operators who couldn’t cope with the boom in tourism in recent years. Far from quitting the business because the Chinese were not coming anymore, they were actually looking for profits on their initial investment by selling their businesses.
Pornchai Jitranawasathian, Lanna tourism promotion board
SOURCE: Manager Online
Chiang Mai
Temperatures plunge on Thailand’s highest mountain
The temperature has plunged sharply from around 7 degrees Celsius yesterday to only 1 Celsius today at the summit of tourist destination, and Thailand’s tallest mountain, Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai. This was reported by an official stationed on the mountain this morning.
Wasan Chanthep, the assistant chief of Doi Thanon National Park, said the temperature at Kiew Mae Pan viewpoint, which has a trekking route and an area for tourists to enjoy the sea of mist below, was measured at 1C, a fall from Monday’s 7C.
Wasan says thousands of tourists went up Doi Inthanon early this morning to wait for the first sunlight. The tourists were clad in winter clothes with gloves and hoods, a departure from the usual Thai tourist uniform of shorts and T-shirt.
SOURCE: The Nation
