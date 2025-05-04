Bee attack at Nakhon Ratchasima temple injures over 30 people

Panic erupts as swarm descends on ordination ceremony

Bright Choomanee16 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, May 4, 2025
Bee attack at Nakhon Ratchasima temple injures over 30 people
Picture courtesy of Matichon

A ceremony at Wat Bandai Ma in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, was disrupted after a swarm of bees attacked attendees, resulting in injuries to over 30 people, including one severe case.

The incident occurred yesterday, May 3, around 12.54pm during a monk ordination for Theeraphat Harnkhokkruad, also known as Ohm, when a child’s balloon accidentally struck a large bee hive on the temple’s eaves.

The released bees aggressively stung the attendees, causing widespread panic as they fled the area. Both locals and visitors sustained injuries, with bee stings embedded in various parts of their bodies, including the head, neck, arms, torso, eyes, and face. Among the injured, four people suffered serious wounds.

Picture courtesy of Matichon

In particular, Sa-ngat Thongsa-nga was stung nearly 100 times and experienced severe breathing difficulties. Emergency services were called to transport the injured to Pak Chong Nana Hospital for treatment.

Medical staff focused on removing the stingers and monitoring Sa-ngat’s condition in the intensive care unit, where he is expected to remain for one to two days for observation, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, chaos broke out at a temple market in Warin Chamrap district, Ubon Ratchathani, after a swarm of local bees attacked a hive of wild bees being sold by a vendor, injuring six people, including elderly and disabled people.

The incident took place at Phasukaram Temple’s amulet market when a vendor displayed a large wild beehive for sale. The scent of the hive attracted a resident colony of local bees within the temple grounds, which swarmed aggressively in response.

As panic swept through the market, visitors and vendors scrambled to escape. Several people were unable to get away in time and suffered multiple bee stings. Among those hurt were elderly stall operators and visually impaired attendees who needed medical attention.

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

