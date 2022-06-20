Thailand
Giant honey bees swarm home in southern Thailand
A man from Krabi, southern Thailand, was left terrified and thankfully unharmed after tens of thousands of giant honey bees – or Apis dorsata – swarmed his home on Sunday. Thailand’s giant honey bees have been called “the most dangerous stinging insects on earth” by Cornell University apiculturist Roger Morse.
Somchai Kaewkasorn, a Department of Highways official, was watching television on Sunday evening at around 8pm when he noticed 2 or 3 giant honey bees fly into his house. Then he saw 2 or 3 more, then he saw more, and more. When Somchai went outside, he heard the swarm before he saw it. He could hear tens of thousands of bees beneath his home. He said the sound was terrifying. Then, the bees stormed his house, flying at a light near the back of his house.
The bees swarmed the house for hours, even entering the bedroom, and finally left Somchai’s house at around midnight. The next morning, Somchai was faced with thousands and thousands of bee remains all over his house. He asked his neighbours and they all said the bees visited their homes too. Luckily, no one was seriously injured.
Giant honey bees in Thailand are about 1 – 1.5 centimetres long and even one sting can be dangerous. Giant honey bee stings can be fatal if the victim is allergic to the bee’s venom or if they sting in large numbers. Cornell University apiculturist Roger Morse called Thailand’s giant honey bees “the most dangerous stinging insects on earth.”
Somchai said he has never seen this many bees migrating before, especially at night time. Usually, giant honey bees migrate in the daytime. Somchai suspects that someone tried to destroy the bees’ nest, forcing them to evacuate.
In a paper published in the Journal of Insect Science in November 2021, a scientist from Wyoming discovered that Thailand’s giant honey bees take “pit stops” during their annual migration, temporarily gathering in trees before moving on.
Giant honey bees build their hives in the tallest of forest trees, so look upwards if you want a shot at seeing one in Thailand. If you have seen one, you’ll be familiar with the beautiful collective movement of the bees, famously called a “waggle dance” by 1940 Nobel Prize winner Karl von Frisch.
It’s easy to admire the bees from a distance, but not from your sofa. No wonder Somchai was terrified.
In April, a 90 year old woman from Chaiyaphum in northeast Thailand died from a wasp attack, suffering hundreds of stings all over her face and body. In 2019, a French couple watched their Thai tour guide get stung to death by a swarm of Asian hornets while trekking in Chiang Mai province, northern Thailand.
SOURCE: CH7
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
BMTA bus driver uses umbrella to keep rain out of his cab
Cathay Pacific plants 999 mangrove trees in Thailand
Thailand News Today | Afternoon alcohol sale ban to be lifted
Siam Piwat welcomes world’s women leaders at Global Summit of Women 2022
Airline passengers to reach 83% of pre-pandemic figures in 2023
Giant honey bees swarm home in southern Thailand
Macaques test negative for monkeypox in southern Thailand
Thai government to launch info about privacy laws to help small business
Canadian woman killed by a truck in Kanchanaburi
Thai Airways resumes Perth – Bangkok flights
That sinking feeling – the Maldives is building a new ‘floating’ country
Chadchart’s plan to complete a cable project started in 1984
Take a 3D walkthrough to these luxury apartments for rent in Bangkok
Cannabis use is banned on Thai university campuses
A Cat Gave Me Covid: Vet in Thailand “first in the world” to catch Covid-19 from a cat
Bangkok police hoodwinked by crafty anti-government protestors
The best places to retire in Thailand 2022
The best restaurants in Phuket you need to try in 2022
Laos to ban public from holding foreign currencies
UPDATE #2: Lithuanian man allegedly murders trans woman in northeast Thailand
Thai tourist robbed of more than 65,000 baht in assets in Pattaya
UPDATE #3: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
UPDATE #2: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
BREAKING: CCSA cancels Thailand Pass & change entertainment venue restrictions
UPDATE: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
Government to temporarily waive TM6 immigration forms
Retire to Thailand? Think again, unless you’ve got the dosh!
British pensioner in Chiang Mai dies in motorbike accident
Laotian tourists are flocking to Thailand
Shopee fires 50% of its Thai staff
Thailand drops outdoor face mask requirement
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime4 days ago
UPDATE #3: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
BREAKING: CCSA cancels Thailand Pass & change entertainment venue restrictions
- Thailand4 days ago
Retire to Thailand? Think again, unless you’ve got the dosh!
- Laos4 days ago
Laotian tourists are flocking to Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand drops outdoor face mask requirement
- 360 Reviews4 days ago
Best spot for surfing holiday at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket
- Pattaya3 days ago
More drama with Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach vendors
- Bangkok3 days ago
Famous porn star to fight model in Bangkok boxing match