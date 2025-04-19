Pattaya ramps up security with 750 cops and drones for Songkran

Pattaya is turning into a high-tech fortress this Songkran, as police brace for massive crowds and potential mayhem at Thailand’s wildest water fight.

Yesterday, April 18, Police Lieutenant General Yingyot Thepjamnong, Commander of Provincial Police Region 2, led a full-scale inspection at Pattaya City Police Station to assess security and traffic readiness ahead of the Pattaya Water Festival today, April 19. The festival is expected to draw tens of thousands of locals and tourists eager to soak up the celebrations — quite literally.

“Pattaya is gearing up for one of the biggest Songkran events in the country. We’ve mobilised over 750 officers from multiple agencies, including local police, special operations, municipal officers, volunteers, and network partners. Every corner will be covered.”

The action kicks off with Na Kluea Water Festival, which began yesterday. More than 200 officers have been deployed to manage security and traffic from Sawang Fa intersection to Nam Chai intersection, which was closed from 2.30pm to 9.30pm for the event.

But the main spectacle is Wan Lai in Pattaya, where the streets are divided into themed zones: egg yolk, egg white, and pan edge. Expect checkpoints, screening stations, and zero tolerance for weapons or hazardous items.

High-tech surveillance is at the heart of this year’s strategy. Drones — operated by the newly formed Anti-Drone Fireworks Beach Unit — will monitor the crowds, while over 5,000 CCTV cameras feed real-time footage to the Command and Control Room (CCR) at Pattaya City Police Station.

Mobile units with AI-powered surveillance will scan the area for suspicious behaviour, unauthorised drones, weapons, and even number plates. Officers have been instructed to watch closely for potential conflicts and are equipped with a contingency plan to respond swiftly to any emergency, reported Daily News.

For emergencies, a 660-metre service lane has been cleared between Pattaya Sai 2 and the Wat Chai Mongkol intersection to allow rapid medical access.

Traffic laws will be strictly enforced. “We’re targeting the 10 main offences. That includes drunk driving, speeding, not wearing helmets or seatbelts. We want everyone to celebrate safely.”

Locals and tourists can stay updated via the Region 2 Provincial Police and Chon Buri Provincial Police Facebook pages.

“Plan your trip well. We are ready to take care of you,” Yingyot added. “Let’s make this Songkran safe and unforgettable.”