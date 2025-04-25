New liquid and gel rules enforced at Thailand airports

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, April 25, 2025
Thailand has introduced new rules governing how liquids, gels, and aerosols (LGAs) can be carried in hand luggage, tightening security measures at airports nationwide.

The new regulations, which came into effect on Tuesday, April 22, were published in the Royal Gazette and supersede those introduced in 2019.

“These updated rules, issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), aim to enhance airport security protocols,” said Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, CAAT’s Director.

The directive mandates that all LGAs, whether carried by passengers, crew, or airport staff, must undergo thorough screening before being allowed on aircraft or into restricted airport zones.

Under the new regulations, LGAs are defined as items ranging from beverages and sauces to cosmetics, toiletries, and even pressurised containers like sprays and foams. Items with both solid and liquid components, such as mascara and lip balm, also fall under the new rules.

The key change is the size limitation. Individual containers of LGAs cannot exceed 100 millilitres, and they must be stored in a container of the same size, even if the container is not full. Passengers can carry multiple items, provided the total volume does not exceed 1 litre per person.

In addition, these items must be placed in a single, transparent, re-sealable plastic bag, which must be presented separately during security checks. This bag does not count toward a passenger’s carry-on luggage allowance. If advanced screening technology, such as X-ray scanners capable of detecting LGAs, is used, the screening process may be streamlined.

There are exemptions, particularly for passengers requiring medication, baby food or milk, and medically necessary dietary items, all of which must be properly documented and subject to security screening.

Crew members, on-duty personnel, and emergency staff are also allowed to carry necessary LGAs for their duties, provided they comply with security protocols.

Duty-free purchases of LGAs are allowed, as long as they are sealed in tamper-evident bags and accompanied by proof of purchase. Transfer and transit passengers will also need to present their duty-free items for inspection, reported The Nation.

To ensure widespread awareness of the new rules, airports are required to prominently display the updated guidelines in all public areas, including check-in zones and security checkpoints. Airport operators may also enforce stricter measures based on individual security assessments.

As Thailand’s airports tighten their security, travellers are advised to check regulations at both their departure and destination airports to avoid any disruptions.

