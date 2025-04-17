Phuket airport scrambles to explain cyberattack on digital screen

Travellers at Phuket International Airport got more than just flight updates last week when a digital screen in the departure hall was hijacked in a shocking cyberattack, sparking serious concerns over airport cybersecurity.

The incident, which occurred on April 8 around 7.30am, saw unauthorised messages and images suddenly appear on a screen at the international terminal’s departure check-in hall on the third floor.

The screen, usually used to provide smart toilet guidance like restroom locations and crowd levels, was swiftly shut down after airport staff noticed the suspicious content. The content highlighted Israel’s genocide in Palestine.

In an official statement, Airports of Thailand (AOT) Phuket confirmed the cyberattack and explained that the breach was due to leaked login credentials for the screen’s operating software, Magic Info.

Hackers reportedly used the stolen username and password to access and alter the screen’s display.

Reuntip Praikanarat, Director of the Management Department at AOT Phuket, issued a public apology, stating that the unauthorised content had damaged the airport’s image and raised valid concerns about digital security.

“This incident should not have happened, and we are working to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

AOT Phuket clarified that no core airport systems were affected, as the display unit was run through an Internet-based system operated by an external service provider and was not connected to AOT’s internal networks.

The Smart Toilet management system, which the screen usually supports, remained unaffected.

The screen was restored to normal by 9.45am, and AOT Phuket immediately launched an investigation to determine the root cause.

The main AOT headquarters in Bangkok has since instructed its Communication and Computer Equipment Division to strengthen cybersecurity protocols and develop safeguards to prevent similar breaches.

Airport staff have also been directed to regularly inspect all digital signage to ensure no further tampering goes unnoticed, reported The Phuket News.

AOT Phuket reassured travellers that safety, security, and service quality remain top priorities, and ongoing efforts are being made to upgrade cybersecurity defences across all systems.

While this screen hack didn’t ground flights, it certainly put Phuket Airport’s digital defences under the spotlight and the pressure is now on to keep the hackers grounded.