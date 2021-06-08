Thailand
Good Morning Thailand | Thailand’s top foreign Vlogger, Foreigner vaccinations
Today Bill and Tim chat to the popular and chatty Chad Burdette from CB Media about life as a YouTuber in Thailand. We also respond to your comments and answer your questions. Welcome to our new daily Good Morning Thailand coming from The Thaiger studios.
Thailand
Trang villagers set up nets to catch snakes after 20 king cobras were spotted
After 20 king cobras were spotted and reports of a person dying from a snakebite, locals at a village in Trang’s Banpho area set up nets along the roads to catch the snakes. The net idea hasn’t worked so far. The head of the provincial emergency response team, Chokechai Phraethanareung, says they look into other methods to catch the snakes, like using chicks as bait.
The king cobra is one of the most dangerous snakes, Chokechai says. He advises anyone who sees a king cobra to contact officials immediately. No one should attempt to catch the snake themselves, he says.
“King cobras are fast and can even climb trees. When facing the snake, one should remain calm and try not to move suddenly… Instead, back away from it as slowly as possible. Most of the time, if you stand still, the snake will move along on its way as it senses that you are not a threat.”
It is a highly venomous and dangerous snake when agitated or provoked that has a fearsome reputation in its range, although it is typically shy and avoids confrontation with humans when possible. – Wikipedia
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thailand
Vaccination history made, says PM
Thailand vaccinated its most people to date with yesterday’s 300,000 doses successfully administered. The Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, says it was a historic day for Thailand fighting back against Covid-19.
By 4 pm, over 300,000 doses had been given, says the permanent secretary of public health, Kiattiphum Wongrajit, who also says that figure does not include doses given in Bangkok.
As the day wore on, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says they gave 11, 352 doses.
The vaccines administered were Sinovac and AstraZeneca.
The government is optimistic they can finish the first of two rounds of vaccines… by the end of September. The government, buoyed by their recent high vaccinations, also plans to buy 100 million does and vaccinate 50 million people to hit the coveted 70% herd immunity. They expect to hit this target by the end of the year with an eye towards a full reopening next January.
The prime minister turned to Facebook to remind everyone of the importance of vaccines:
Vaccines will be the key to reopening the country to tourism, to rehabilitating the economy and to returning normalcy.
Vaccines will be the force to drive the country forward with security and sustainability
He also continued to beat the drums of war against Covid-19 and to tout Thailand’s recent vaccination landmark:
June 7, 2021 will go down in history as one of the important days in the country’s fight against the pandemic. It marks the beginning of Thais striking back… and that we will not give up the fight until we win.
Last month, and before the mass vaccination started, it was reported that at Thailand’s then-current rate of vaccinations, it would take 2 years to reach herd immunity.
SOURCE: The Phuket News Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Private hospitals ordering 10 million doses of Moderna, expected to arrive by October
Private hospitals in the Kingdom are planning to buy up to 10 million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine through the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation. The Private Hospital Association expects to take delivery of the vaccines by October.
Paiboon Eksaengsri from the PHA says progress was made at a meeting with Moderna importer, Zuellig Pharma. The price has also been set at 3,800 baht for 2 doses, inclusive of fees.
The US-manufactured vaccine was approved by Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration last month, with a total of 5 vaccines now approved in the Kingdom. The others are China’s Sinovac, AstraZeneca, the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and a second Chinese vaccine, Sinopharm.
According to a Thai PBS World report, the government is in talks with Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer, with plans to import up to 25 million doses of those vaccines. To date, 6 million doses of Sinovac and nearly 2 million AstraZeneca doses have been delivered. 1.8 million of the AstraZeneca doses were locally produced by Siam Bioscience.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
