Krabi

Krabi tourism playing the sandbox waiting game

Thaiger

Published 

10 seconds ago

 on 

Press Release

Over one million passengers went through Krabi Airport in 2020, despite the pandemic

KRABI, THAILAND: One of Thailand’s most idyllic and naturally blessed resort destinations, Krabi, is quietly waiting in the wings to follow Phuket into the tourism sandbox. As the Thai resort island set’s its sights on the first of July reopening to international travelers, its Andaman neighbor is aiming to plot their own distinct course in a chaotically, frenetic marketplace.

Unlike the Southern Thai resort markets of Phuket, Khao Lak, and Koh Samui which are highly foreign dependent, nearly half of the tourists staying in Krabi in the pre-Covid year of 2019 were domestic. This more balanced, segmented trend according to hospitality consulting group C9 Hotelworks’ newly released Krabi Hotel Market Update was also in evidence last year, where despite the pandemic the province’s gateway airport trafficked over one million passengers.

According to STR’s Area Director of Asia Pacific Jesper Palmqvist, “Krabi capitalized the most of any Thai market during the extended long weekend over Songkran in mid-April, peaking at just over 80% occupancy on Sunday 11th April, well above that of other islands like Koh Samui and Phuket, that also saw an increase over the holidays. Amidst the gloom and doom of low domestic demand, vaccine conversations, and no international tourism – there is perhaps some solace in the fact that pent-up demand is alive and kicking for pandemic weary travelers looking for open spaces.”

Krabi tourism playing the sandbox waiting game | News by Thaiger

Krabi tourism playing the sandbox waiting game | News by Thaiger

Echoing the sentiment of many Krabi hotel owners and tourism operators, C9’s Managing Director Bill Barnett points out “the industry is looking back at 2019 as a gauge of looking towards the future. That year Krabi hosted over four million guests at tourism establishments. Mainland China was the largest single international source market representing 14%, followed by Europe which was highlighted by the UK, Germany, and France.”

With the Sandbox effect expected later this year, will the trend continue or shift? Seasonal trading remains high and the core legacy market of Northern European snowbirds is expected to return in late 2021 and early 2022. No area in Krabi is this more apparent than Koh Lanta where long-stay Scandinavian families even set up winter schools for their children on the island.

Edging back to the future, and a scenario where virtually all of Thailand’s destinations are likely to follow a price-led strategy, David Johnson, CEO of Delivering Asia Communications who consults with Koh Lanta’s luxury icon Pimalai Resort & Spa says “there are few other destinations in Asia that are more suited for post-Covid-19 travel trends, be it bucket listers, adventure sports enthusiasts or those wanting to reconnect with nature after the considerable urban-angst lockdowns of the past year.”

To read and download C9 Hotelworks Krabi Hotel Market

https://www.c9hotelworks.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/2021-06-krabi-hotel-market-update.pdf

 

Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Crime

Krabi police search for 3 murder suspects after body and car found buried at plantation

Thaiger

Published

4 weeks ago

on

Friday, May 14, 2021

By

Police in Krabi are searching for 3 brothers suspected of shooting a man before dousing his body in acid and setting him on fire. The body of 54 year old Suchart Khaoluan was found buried in a rubber plantation after he was reported missing for 2 weeks.

Suchart had been missing since May 3. One of the suspects, 32 year old Suriya Roengsamut, know as Bang Fit, owed him 300,000 baht. Suchart had left the house that day to collect the debt but never came home.

An anonymous message was sent to Suchart’s relatives saying that his Suchart had been murdered and that his body, as well as his car, were buried in the Nong Thale subdistrict.

Police searched Bang Fit’s home in the subdistrict as well as the plantation around the house. No one was home during the search. Officers noticed a mound of dirt about 200 metres from the house and brought in a backhoe to excavate the area. They found Suchart’s scorched car. Officers continued to search the area and found Suchart’s body about 2 kilometres from the home.

The Krabi provincial court has issued arrest warrants for Bang Fit along with his brothers, 32 year old Suwit and 38 year old Surachai. The men face charges of collusion in premeditated murder, illegal detention, destroying evidence, arson, illegal possession of weapons and illegally carrying them in public.

Police are still investigating and suspect the men fled the province.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Krabi

Krabi tourism operators call for vaccination ramp up, clarity on national park rules

Maya Taylor

Published

4 weeks ago

on

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

By

PHOTO: A beach restaurant on Koh Lanta waits for the return of foreign tourists

With Krabi eyeing October 1 for a re-opening to vaccinated foreign tourists, operators in the region are calling for greater clarity and for vaccination to be ramped up. Ekawit Pinyotamanotai from the Krabi Tourism Association says tourism workers need to be prioritised for vaccination and there is a need for clarity on regulations governing national parks.

The Krabi sandbox model covers Koh Lanta, Koh Phi Phi, Ao Nang, and Railay Bay, which are all hoping to open to vaccinated travellers and reboot their decimated economies. The Bangkok Post reports that Ekawit is calling for a ramp-up of vaccination efforts in the region, saying this is crucial to rebuilding confidence among locals and tourists alike.

According to Ekawit, between 40,000 and 80,000 workers in the tourism sector in Ao Nang, Railay, Lanta, and Phi Phi need to be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccination. Krabi’s vaccine rollout is expected to kick off next month, with officials aiming to administer between 8,000 and 10,000 doses a day in the first stage.

Ekawit says there has been interest in the province from travel agents in Scandinavian countries, as well as Germany and the UK. However, with 90% of tourist attractions being located in areas designated as national parks, he points out that there is an urgent need for the National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department to clarify the regulations applicable to these sites.

Furthermore, he says the sudden closure of places like Maya Bay make it extremely challenging for operators to plan itineraries in advance. He says that while operators appreciate a need for periods of rehabilitation, the department must implement more practical solutions to manage visitor capacity, including clarifying how long tourists can spend on islands and beaches.

“Operators agree natural resources need rehabilitation, but the closures require more clarification.”

Meanwhile, the president of the Krabi Tourism Association, Sasithorn Kittidhrakul, says businesses are calling for an extension to the domestic tourism stimulus package to cover low periods such as August and September. She points out that such an extension would give businesses in places like Koh Lanta a chance to make some money, given that they cannot open to international tourists until October.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Krabi

Krabi officials hunting motocross drivers who rode bikes in historic cave – VIDEO

Maya Taylor

Published

3 months ago

on

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

By

PHOTO: Richard Doring / T Globe

Officials in the southern province of Krabi are on the hunt for a group of motocross riders who rode their bikes through an historic cave considered a significant ancient site. It’s believed the bikers were participating in some sort of race, and officials are now attempting to track down the race organisers as well as the bikers. According to a Bangkok Post report, it’s believed there may be some local politicians among the organisers.

In September 2016, the Fine Arts Department, which sits under the umbrella of the Culture Ministry, declared Toh Luang cave, in the Ao Luk district of Krabi, a significant ancient site. The cave has been used as a film location for a number of foreign movies.

The bike race came to the attention of local authorities when residents reported seeing a group of motocross riders enter the cave on bikes and race an obstacle course around the cave’s stalagmites, before speeding away after about 20 minutes.

VIDEO: Thai PBS News

Yesterday, the Royal Forestry Department and local officials conducted a survey of the inside of the cave, in which they observed damage to some stalagmites and stalactites, as well as tyre marks on some of the ancient paintings that decorate the cave wall. After checking all 3 levels of the cave, officials say there is evidence the race took place on both the first and second level. Adisorn Nuchadamrong from the Royal Forestry Department say those responsible face charges of damaging or destroying forestry resources.

It’s understood the race was filmed and originally shared on social media before the post was deleted.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Krabi tourism playing the sandbox waiting game
Trending