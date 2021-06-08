Krabi
Krabi tourism playing the sandbox waiting game
Press Release
Over one million passengers went through Krabi Airport in 2020, despite the pandemic
KRABI, THAILAND: One of Thailand’s most idyllic and naturally blessed resort destinations, Krabi, is quietly waiting in the wings to follow Phuket into the tourism sandbox. As the Thai resort island set’s its sights on the first of July reopening to international travelers, its Andaman neighbor is aiming to plot their own distinct course in a chaotically, frenetic marketplace.
Unlike the Southern Thai resort markets of Phuket, Khao Lak, and Koh Samui which are highly foreign dependent, nearly half of the tourists staying in Krabi in the pre-Covid year of 2019 were domestic. This more balanced, segmented trend according to hospitality consulting group C9 Hotelworks’ newly released Krabi Hotel Market Update was also in evidence last year, where despite the pandemic the province’s gateway airport trafficked over one million passengers.
According to STR’s Area Director of Asia Pacific Jesper Palmqvist, “Krabi capitalized the most of any Thai market during the extended long weekend over Songkran in mid-April, peaking at just over 80% occupancy on Sunday 11th April, well above that of other islands like Koh Samui and Phuket, that also saw an increase over the holidays. Amidst the gloom and doom of low domestic demand, vaccine conversations, and no international tourism – there is perhaps some solace in the fact that pent-up demand is alive and kicking for pandemic weary travelers looking for open spaces.”
Echoing the sentiment of many Krabi hotel owners and tourism operators, C9’s Managing Director Bill Barnett points out “the industry is looking back at 2019 as a gauge of looking towards the future. That year Krabi hosted over four million guests at tourism establishments. Mainland China was the largest single international source market representing 14%, followed by Europe which was highlighted by the UK, Germany, and France.”
With the Sandbox effect expected later this year, will the trend continue or shift? Seasonal trading remains high and the core legacy market of Northern European snowbirds is expected to return in late 2021 and early 2022. No area in Krabi is this more apparent than Koh Lanta where long-stay Scandinavian families even set up winter schools for their children on the island.
Edging back to the future, and a scenario where virtually all of Thailand’s destinations are likely to follow a price-led strategy, David Johnson, CEO of Delivering Asia Communications who consults with Koh Lanta’s luxury icon Pimalai Resort & Spa says “there are few other destinations in Asia that are more suited for post-Covid-19 travel trends, be it bucket listers, adventure sports enthusiasts or those wanting to reconnect with nature after the considerable urban-angst lockdowns of the past year.”
To read and download C9 Hotelworks Krabi Hotel Market
https://www.c9hotelworks.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/2021-06-krabi-hotel-market-update.pdf
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Krabi. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Crime
Krabi police search for 3 murder suspects after body and car found buried at plantation
Police in Krabi are searching for 3 brothers suspected of shooting a man before dousing his body in acid and setting him on fire. The body of 54 year old Suchart Khaoluan was found buried in a rubber plantation after he was reported missing for 2 weeks.
Suchart had been missing since May 3. One of the suspects, 32 year old Suriya Roengsamut, know as Bang Fit, owed him 300,000 baht. Suchart had left the house that day to collect the debt but never came home.
An anonymous message was sent to Suchart’s relatives saying that his Suchart had been murdered and that his body, as well as his car, were buried in the Nong Thale subdistrict.
Police searched Bang Fit’s home in the subdistrict as well as the plantation around the house. No one was home during the search. Officers noticed a mound of dirt about 200 metres from the house and brought in a backhoe to excavate the area. They found Suchart’s scorched car. Officers continued to search the area and found Suchart’s body about 2 kilometres from the home.
The Krabi provincial court has issued arrest warrants for Bang Fit along with his brothers, 32 year old Suwit and 38 year old Surachai. The men face charges of collusion in premeditated murder, illegal detention, destroying evidence, arson, illegal possession of weapons and illegally carrying them in public.
Police are still investigating and suspect the men fled the province.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Krabi
Krabi tourism operators call for vaccination ramp up, clarity on national park rules
With Krabi eyeing October 1 for a re-opening to vaccinated foreign tourists, operators in the region are calling for greater clarity and for vaccination to be ramped up. Ekawit Pinyotamanotai from the Krabi Tourism Association says tourism workers need to be prioritised for vaccination and there is a need for clarity on regulations governing national parks.
The Krabi sandbox model covers Koh Lanta, Koh Phi Phi, Ao Nang, and Railay Bay, which are all hoping to open to vaccinated travellers and reboot their decimated economies. The Bangkok Post reports that Ekawit is calling for a ramp-up of vaccination efforts in the region, saying this is crucial to rebuilding confidence among locals and tourists alike.
According to Ekawit, between 40,000 and 80,000 workers in the tourism sector in Ao Nang, Railay, Lanta, and Phi Phi need to be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccination. Krabi’s vaccine rollout is expected to kick off next month, with officials aiming to administer between 8,000 and 10,000 doses a day in the first stage.
Ekawit says there has been interest in the province from travel agents in Scandinavian countries, as well as Germany and the UK. However, with 90% of tourist attractions being located in areas designated as national parks, he points out that there is an urgent need for the National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department to clarify the regulations applicable to these sites.
Furthermore, he says the sudden closure of places like Maya Bay make it extremely challenging for operators to plan itineraries in advance. He says that while operators appreciate a need for periods of rehabilitation, the department must implement more practical solutions to manage visitor capacity, including clarifying how long tourists can spend on islands and beaches.
“Operators agree natural resources need rehabilitation, but the closures require more clarification.”
Meanwhile, the president of the Krabi Tourism Association, Sasithorn Kittidhrakul, says businesses are calling for an extension to the domestic tourism stimulus package to cover low periods such as August and September. She points out that such an extension would give businesses in places like Koh Lanta a chance to make some money, given that they cannot open to international tourists until October.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Krabi
Krabi officials hunting motocross drivers who rode bikes in historic cave – VIDEO
Officials in the southern province of Krabi are on the hunt for a group of motocross riders who rode their bikes through an historic cave considered a significant ancient site. It’s believed the bikers were participating in some sort of race, and officials are now attempting to track down the race organisers as well as the bikers. According to a Bangkok Post report, it’s believed there may be some local politicians among the organisers.
In September 2016, the Fine Arts Department, which sits under the umbrella of the Culture Ministry, declared Toh Luang cave, in the Ao Luk district of Krabi, a significant ancient site. The cave has been used as a film location for a number of foreign movies.
The bike race came to the attention of local authorities when residents reported seeing a group of motocross riders enter the cave on bikes and race an obstacle course around the cave’s stalagmites, before speeding away after about 20 minutes.
VIDEO: Thai PBS News
Yesterday, the Royal Forestry Department and local officials conducted a survey of the inside of the cave, in which they observed damage to some stalagmites and stalactites, as well as tyre marks on some of the ancient paintings that decorate the cave wall. After checking all 3 levels of the cave, officials say there is evidence the race took place on both the first and second level. Adisorn Nuchadamrong from the Royal Forestry Department say those responsible face charges of damaging or destroying forestry resources.
It’s understood the race was filmed and originally shared on social media before the post was deleted.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Krabi tourism playing the sandbox waiting game
Vaccination history made, says PM
Private hospitals ordering 10 million doses of Moderna, expected to arrive by October
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Billionaire couple in Koh Tao drowned, preliminary autopsy results show
Finance Ministry challenges tax cut proposal for holders of new long-stay visa
Bangkok’s vaccine rollout brings a sense of optimism to the capital
Chiang Mai applies to implement sandbox re-opening from August 1
Fed-up waiting, some Thais have travelled overseas to be vaccinated
Tuesday Covid Update: 2,662 new cases and 28 deaths
Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses concern over violence in Myanmar
Justice Ministry working with foreign agencies to crackdown on drug trafficking
Thailand News Today | Koh Tao dual death investigation, Covid stats for Monday | June 7
235 people in 10 Thai provinces infected with Covid variant first found in India
20 year old British man dies after falling off Pattaya balcony
82 year old woman first person to get vaccine in Chiang Mai
Another 700 7-Eleven stores to open across Thailand
Phuket Sandbox to be approved by Cabinet on Monday
It’s a yes: WHO approves Sinovac for emergency use
Package set to fly to New Zealand has 520g of meth
KLM to introduce Amsterdam – Phuket flights from October
Thai man faces charges for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine into South Korea
Labour party urges UK to close borders to Thailand, Vietnam
Thailand’s quarantine hotels consider move to hybrid model
Vaccination of foreigners kicks off next week
American expats to US government: give us vaccines!
TAT proposes eased restrictions and 10 year visa to key groups
Confidence low in Phuket as sandbox hopes marred by rules and restrictions
Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority details international flight rules
Over 80% of massage shops in Pattaya closed “permanently”
Covid Update Saturday: 36 deaths and 2,817 infections
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Phuket2 days ago
Phuket Sandbox to be approved by Cabinet on Monday
- Drugs2 days ago
Package set to fly to New Zealand has 520g of meth
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Labour party urges UK to close borders to Thailand, Vietnam
- Expats2 days ago
TAT proposes eased restrictions and 10 year visa to key groups
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Confidence low in Phuket as sandbox hopes marred by rules and restrictions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid Update Saturday: 36 deaths and 2,817 infections
- Crime4 days ago
Police arrest suspect who allegedly sold assault rifles stolen from military base
- Crime1 day ago
Foreign driver detained following alleged road rage incident in Pattaya