Frenchman arrested for series of thefts at Bangkok airport

Suspect posed as passenger before committing thefts and fleeing on commuter train

November 10, 2025, 9:55 AM
Photo via DailyNews

Police yesterday, November 9, arrested a Frenchman for a series of thefts committed between September and October at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok.

Officers of Don Mueang Airport and Don Mueang Police Station had received multiple reports of theft over recent months, prompting a thorough investigation. Officers reviewed security camera footage and identified a foreign man, later named as 35 year old David, as the main suspect.

CCTV footage showed the Frenchman involved in several theft incidents inside the airport. He was seen arriving via the Red Line Mass Transit System, also known as the SRT Red Line, and entering the airport carrying a backpack while pretending to be a passenger.

The suspect was observed wandering around the terminal. He allegedly placed his own bag near his victims’ property before seizing the opportunity to slip valuables into his backpack or, in some cases, to take entire bags.

After each theft, the man reportedly left the airport immediately and returned to the train station. He is said to have sold the stolen items to second-hand shops, exchanged the Thai baht for euros, and deposited the money into his bank account.

Frenchman arrested for thefts in Don Mueang Airport
Photo via DailyNews

Most of the second-hand shop owners and staff reportedly assumed that he was a foreign traveller selling his own possessions to fund an extended stay in Thailand.

Investigators later tracked down David to a hotel on Soi Sukhumvit 97 in the Bang Chak sub-district of Phra Khanong district, Bangkok. Officers arrested him yesterday.

The Frenchman denied the allegations and led police to his room for inspection. According to Daily News, no stolen items were found in his possession.

Photo via DailyNews

Nevertheless, CCTV evidence from the airport clearly showed him involved in several theft cases. David was subsequently taken to Don Mueang Police Station for further legal proceedings. The specific charges he faces were not specified in the report.

Police believe the French national may have committed similar crimes elsewhere and plan to continue questioning him.

Photo via DailyNews

