Muscat embassy welcomes 20 Thai crew members after rescue

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 15, 2026, 12:55 PM
69 1 minute read
Muscat embassy welcomes 20 Thai crew members after rescue | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Royal Thai Embassy, Muscat﻿

The Thai Ambassador to Muscat hosted a dinner and held discussions with the 20 crew members from the Mayuree Naree vessel at the Ambassador’s residence in Oman yesterday, 14 March, following an incident near the Strait of Hormuz.

Ambassador Warunee Pankrajang, together with embassy officials, held talks and a dinner with crew of the Mayuree Naree, along with the manager of Sharaf Shipping Services’ Oman branch, who represents the vessel’s Thai owner in providing assistance.

Muscat embassy welcomes 20 Thai crew members after rescue
Photo via Royal Thai Embassy, Muscat

Since March 11, the Royal Thai Embassy in Muscat has coordinated with Oman’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Royal Navy of Oman, the Oman Maritime Security Centre and the Musandam Governorate Police Command to track and assist the crew.

The sailors had earlier received help from the Royal Navy of Oman and were located in Khasab, Musandam Governorate, a separated Omani territory at the end of the Strait of Hormuz.

The vessel’s owner later confirmed it would cover the costs of transporting the crew from Khasab to Muscat so they could fly back to Thailand from Muscat International Airport.

Muscat embassy welcomes 20 Thai crew members after rescue
Photo via Royal Thai Embassy, Muscat

The embassy issued emergency passports to all 20 crew members to replace their original documents left on the vessel.

The passports were handed to the vessel owner’s representative in Muscat for delivery to the crew, enabling them to travel by car from Khasab through the United Arab Emirates before re-entering Oman.

Related Articles

The embassy coordinated with the Royal Thai Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Dubai, and Omani authorities to facilitate the Thai crew’s land border crossings and onward travel to Muscat before returning to Thailand.

Muscat embassy welcomes 20 Thai crew members after rescue
Photo via Royal Thai Embassy, Muscat

Efforts to locate and assist three additional crew members are still ongoing, reported CH7 News.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Muscat, Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Royal Thai Navy continue coordinating with relevant agencies to monitor the search operation and accelerate assistance.

In an earlier development, the Royal Thai Navy confirmed that three Thai crew members from the cargo ship Mayuree Naree are still alive but cannot yet be reached as repeated weapons fire at sea has made it difficult for officers to board the vessel and bring them to safety.

Latest Thailand News
People&#8217;s party faces backlash over major data breach | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s party faces backlash over major data breach

40 minutes ago
Gunfire erupts in Muang Thong Thani condo shootout | Thaiger Thailand News

Gunfire erupts in Muang Thong Thani condo shootout

2 hours ago
Thai election secrecy questioned over barcode ballot papers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai election secrecy questioned over barcode ballot papers

3 hours ago
Middle East conflict threatens Thailand&#8217;s GDP with potential 2.31% decline | Thaiger Business News

Middle East conflict threatens Thailand’s GDP with potential 2.31% decline

22 hours ago
March 14 update: petrol prices revised across major stations | Thaiger Thailand News

March 14 update: petrol prices revised across major stations

23 hours ago
Man discovers girlfriend&#8217;s body via iCloud in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Man discovers girlfriend’s body via iCloud in Chon Buri

1 day ago
Thailand braces for thunderstorms in 29 provinces, including Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand braces for thunderstorms in 29 provinces, including Bangkok

1 day ago
Bangkok public buses criticised for refusing to serve disabled passenger | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok public buses criticised for refusing to serve disabled passenger

2 days ago
Foreign man praised for helping residents evacuate during fire | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign man praised for helping residents evacuate during fire

2 days ago
French Interpol Red Notice suspect detained in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

French Interpol Red Notice suspect detained in Phuket

2 days ago
Chinese man arrested for selling laughing gas in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man arrested for selling laughing gas in Pattaya

2 days ago
Pit bull attacks 70 year old Thai woman in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Pit bull attacks 70 year old Thai woman in Samut Prakan

2 days ago
Indonesia Tourism Xchange 2026 to unite industry leaders for a forward-looking dialogue on the future of travel | Thaiger Events

Indonesia Tourism Xchange 2026 to unite industry leaders for a forward-looking dialogue on the future of travel

2 days ago
Chinese woman missing in Pattaya found dead in Ratchaburi plantation | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese woman missing in Pattaya found dead in Ratchaburi plantation

2 days ago
Thailand&#8217;s 3 million baht property visa: How to secure long-term residency through real estate | Thaiger Property

Thailand’s 3 million baht property visa: How to secure long-term residency through real estate

2 days ago
Phuket landlord says tenant leaves room with mountains of rubbish | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket landlord says tenant leaves room with mountains of rubbish

2 days ago
Transwoman pickpocket German in Pattaya, freed from prison day earlier | Thaiger Pattaya News

Transwoman pickpocket German in Pattaya, freed from prison day earlier

2 days ago
Pro-Palestinian protest planned in Bangkok today, police on high alert | Thaiger Bangkok News

Pro-Palestinian protest planned in Bangkok today, police on high alert

2 days ago
Thai man fatally stabs boyfriend while under influence of drugs | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai man fatally stabs boyfriend while under influence of drugs

2 days ago
Police hunt suspect in Nakhon Pathom gold shop robbery | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Police hunt suspect in Nakhon Pathom gold shop robbery

2 days ago
German captain arrested in Phuket over unlicensed yacht tour | Thaiger Phuket News

German captain arrested in Phuket over unlicensed yacht tour

2 days ago
Body of Chinese man&#8217;s newborn son missing from Chiang Mai hospital | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Body of Chinese man’s newborn son missing from Chiang Mai hospital

2 days ago
Thailand tourism steady despite 4.4% dip amid Middle East conflict | Thaiger Business News

Thailand tourism steady despite 4.4% dip amid Middle East conflict

2 days ago
Mentally ill man attacks mother and daughter with knife in Nakhon Si Thammarat | Thaiger South Thailand News

Mentally ill man attacks mother and daughter with knife in Nakhon Si Thammarat

3 days ago
American soldier attacks friend and attempts to bite Pattaya police | Thaiger Pattaya News

American soldier attacks friend and attempts to bite Pattaya police

3 days ago
Thailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 15, 2026, 12:55 PM
69 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.