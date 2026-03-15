Muscat embassy welcomes 20 Thai crew members after rescue

The Thai Ambassador to Muscat hosted a dinner and held discussions with the 20 crew members from the Mayuree Naree vessel at the Ambassador’s residence in Oman yesterday, 14 March, following an incident near the Strait of Hormuz.

Ambassador Warunee Pankrajang, together with embassy officials, held talks and a dinner with crew of the Mayuree Naree, along with the manager of Sharaf Shipping Services’ Oman branch, who represents the vessel’s Thai owner in providing assistance.

Since March 11, the Royal Thai Embassy in Muscat has coordinated with Oman’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Royal Navy of Oman, the Oman Maritime Security Centre and the Musandam Governorate Police Command to track and assist the crew.

The sailors had earlier received help from the Royal Navy of Oman and were located in Khasab, Musandam Governorate, a separated Omani territory at the end of the Strait of Hormuz.

The vessel’s owner later confirmed it would cover the costs of transporting the crew from Khasab to Muscat so they could fly back to Thailand from Muscat International Airport.

The embassy issued emergency passports to all 20 crew members to replace their original documents left on the vessel.

The passports were handed to the vessel owner’s representative in Muscat for delivery to the crew, enabling them to travel by car from Khasab through the United Arab Emirates before re-entering Oman.

The embassy coordinated with the Royal Thai Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Dubai, and Omani authorities to facilitate the Thai crew’s land border crossings and onward travel to Muscat before returning to Thailand.

Efforts to locate and assist three additional crew members are still ongoing, reported CH7 News.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Muscat, Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Royal Thai Navy continue coordinating with relevant agencies to monitor the search operation and accelerate assistance.

In an earlier development, the Royal Thai Navy confirmed that three Thai crew members from the cargo ship Mayuree Naree are still alive but cannot yet be reached as repeated weapons fire at sea has made it difficult for officers to board the vessel and bring them to safety.