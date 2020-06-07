Sections: CrimePattaya

Man arrested in Pattaya wearing only boxers, behaving erratically – VIDEO

Police in Pattaya responded to calls from several concerned citizens about a Thai man behaving erratically in the middle of Sukhimwit Road, Pattaya at 3:30 this morning. The heavily tatooed man, who had no ID and would not give his full name, appeared to be in his mid-30s and was wearing only boxer shorts.

The man was screaming and yelling at traffic and running around and up and down the motorway, causing police and drivers to fear there could be a further incident. The man was mostly cooperative when arrested but claimed the police would “kill him and murder him.”

Here is a video of the incident…

 

Police eventually arrested the man for creating a public disturbance. He was taken to the Pattaya Police for a drug test as officers believed the was under the influence of illegal drugs based on his behaviour.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Jack Burton
