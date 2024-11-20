Heartbreak on the tracks: Pattaya woman takes drastic measures

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Chaos unfolded on East Pattaya’s railway road when a heartbroken Thai woman, found sobbing in the middle of traffic, brought the area to a standstill. Nong Prue Police raced to the scene in Khao Noi yesterday, November 19 after receiving alarming reports of a woman crying on the road, seemingly intent on harming herself.

Officers discovered 37 year old Pornpit Lekjan sitting on the asphalt, overwhelmed by despair. Concerned locals were already trying to console her as she revealed the heartache behind her breakdown. In a tearful confession, Pornpit shared that her boyfriend, Daeng, had thrown her out after an argument, ending their short-lived relationship of less than a year.

Advertisements

With nowhere to go, she had walked over 5 kilometres before sitting on the railway road, hoping to end her anguish by waiting for a vehicle to strike her. She told officers she was waiting for her brother, travelling from Pathum Thani, but her feelings of despair had spiralled into dangerous thoughts.

Police acted quickly, moving Pornpit to the roadside and ensuring her safety.

“She was clearly in a fragile state. We’re glad we reached her in time.”

The shaken woman was escorted to the police station, where she was given a safe space to calm down while her family was contacted. Officers have assured the public they are offering Pornpit the necessary emotional support and ensuring she receives the help she needs during this distressing time, reported Pattaya Mail.

In related news, a Thai woman fatally stabbed herself in the leg following a dispute with her boyfriend at their shared home in the central province of Ayutthaya on Saturday, November 16.

Advertisements

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.