Teenagers on motorcycle killed by train in Songkhla accident

A tragic incident occurred when a 14 year old girl and a 15 year old girl were fatally struck by a train yesterday, June 7.

The accident happened near Baan Khuan Mit station, Songkhla province, as they attempted to ride a motorcycle across the railway tracks without stopping for the oncoming train.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Naruet Jomsuriya, Deputy Inspector of Khuan Mit Police Station, reported that the accident took place at 6.32pm. A rapid train, Thaksin Express 38, travelling from Sungai Kolok to Bangkok, was involved in the collision.

The train had come to a halt just beyond the railway crossing at kilometre marker 954/3, near Baan Khuan Mit station in Khlong Pia subdistrict, Chana district. The Suzuki Smash motorcycle, registered in Songkhla, was found beside the tracks, severely damaged.

The two victims, identified as 14 year old A and 15 year old B, were declared dead at the scene and their bodies were transported to Chana Hospital for autopsy.

The train driver explained that, as the train approached Khuan Mit station, he reduced speed and sounded the horn to alert the motorcyclists. However, the girls did not stop, attempting instead to cross the tracks, which led to the collision. Both the train and the motorcycle sustained damage as a result.

CCTV footage revealed that the 14 year old was driving the motorcycle, with the 15 year old seated behind her. They were travelling from Ban Khuan Mit towards Ban Mai Phasuk. Despite the train’s approach, they did not halt to allow it to pass, leading to the fatal accident, reported KhaoSod.

