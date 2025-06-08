Teenagers on motorcycle killed by train in Songkhla accident

Fatal crossing highlights urgent need for improved rail safety

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 8, 2025
267 1 minute read
Teenagers on motorcycle killed by train in Songkhla accident
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic incident occurred when a 14 year old girl and a 15 year old girl were fatally struck by a train yesterday, June 7.

The accident happened near Baan Khuan Mit station, Songkhla province, as they attempted to ride a motorcycle across the railway tracks without stopping for the oncoming train.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Naruet Jomsuriya, Deputy Inspector of Khuan Mit Police Station, reported that the accident took place at 6.32pm. A rapid train, Thaksin Express 38, travelling from Sungai Kolok to Bangkok, was involved in the collision.

The train had come to a halt just beyond the railway crossing at kilometre marker 954/3, near Baan Khuan Mit station in Khlong Pia subdistrict, Chana district. The Suzuki Smash motorcycle, registered in Songkhla, was found beside the tracks, severely damaged.

Related Articles

The two victims, identified as 14 year old A and 15 year old B, were declared dead at the scene and their bodies were transported to Chana Hospital for autopsy.

The train driver explained that, as the train approached Khuan Mit station, he reduced speed and sounded the horn to alert the motorcyclists. However, the girls did not stop, attempting instead to cross the tracks, which led to the collision. Both the train and the motorcycle sustained damage as a result.

CCTV footage revealed that the 14 year old was driving the motorcycle, with the 15 year old seated behind her. They were travelling from Ban Khuan Mit towards Ban Mai Phasuk. Despite the train’s approach, they did not halt to allow it to pass, leading to the fatal accident, reported KhaoSod.

Teenagers on motorcycle killed by train in Songkhla accident | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, a 69 year old man narrowly survived a harrowing crash with a freight train in Sattahip, which left his pickup truck severely damaged and him with serious injuries.

At 9.50am on April 24, Sattahip Police received a report of a major collision at a railway crossing near Ban Noen Samakkhi in Chon Buri province. The accident, involving a freight train and a pickup truck, triggered a swift response from local police and rescue teams from the Sawang Rojanathammasathan Foundation.

Latest Thailand News
Young driver dies in crash with 10-wheeler truck in Pathum Thani Road deaths

Young driver dies in crash with 10-wheeler truck in Pathum Thani

16 minutes ago
Construction exec arrested for 10 million baht tax fraud Crime News

Construction exec arrested for 10 million baht tax fraud

36 minutes ago
Worker&#8217;s tragic fall from sixth floor in Bangkok leads to death Bangkok News

Worker’s tragic fall from sixth floor in Bangkok leads to death

1 hour ago
Motorcycle crash in Chachoengsao claims two lives Road deaths

Motorcycle crash in Chachoengsao claims two lives

3 hours ago
Teenagers on motorcycle killed by train in Songkhla accident Thailand News

Teenagers on motorcycle killed by train in Songkhla accident

3 hours ago
Driver arrested in Bangkok for theft of over 1 million baht Crime News

Driver arrested in Bangkok for theft of over 1 million baht

3 hours ago
Illegal 346-tonne chicken feet import seized in Samut Sakhon raid Crime News

Illegal 346-tonne chicken feet import seized in Samut Sakhon raid

3 hours ago
Man arrested in Chanthaburi for indecent public assault Crime News

Man arrested in Chanthaburi for indecent public assault

3 hours ago
Brutal attack in Pattani leaves financial officer dead South Thailand News

Brutal attack in Pattani leaves financial officer dead

4 hours ago
Woman found dead in Songkhla, husband and son wanted Crime News

Woman found dead in Songkhla, husband and son wanted

4 hours ago
Construction worker dies in landslide on Rama 2 Road Bangkok News

Construction worker dies in landslide on Rama 2 Road

4 hours ago
Thailand-Cambodia border checkpoint closure leaves thousands stranded Thailand News

Thailand-Cambodia border checkpoint closure leaves thousands stranded

4 hours ago
Drug smuggler killed, 4.2 million meth pills seized in Chiang Rai shootout Northern Thailand News

Drug smuggler killed, 4.2 million meth pills seized in Chiang Rai shootout

5 hours ago
Body of Thai hostage retrieved in Gaza by Israeli military Thailand News

Body of Thai hostage retrieved in Gaza by Israeli military

5 hours ago
Heavy rainfall warning issued for 38 provinces in Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall warning issued for 38 provinces in Thailand

5 hours ago
Vietjet slashed 66% off 66,666 tickets in mega sale Thailand News

Vietjet slashed 66% off 66,666 tickets in mega sale

23 hours ago
Imposter monk drags motorcycle along road in Korat (video) Thailand News

Imposter monk drags motorcycle along road in Korat (video)

23 hours ago
Phuket cops team up with school to fight drugs and helmet rebels Phuket News

Phuket cops team up with school to fight drugs and helmet rebels

23 hours ago
2 teenage girls rescued from Chon Buri karaoke bar prostitution Pattaya News

2 teenage girls rescued from Chon Buri karaoke bar prostitution

24 hours ago
5th Thai-Laos bridge to boost trade to over 28 billion baht Thailand News

5th Thai-Laos bridge to boost trade to over 28 billion baht

1 day ago
Motorcycle repairman dies in Bangkok collision with pickup truck Bangkok News

Motorcycle repairman dies in Bangkok collision with pickup truck

1 day ago
Golden GI banana boom brings millions to Chaiyaphum farmers Business News

Golden GI banana boom brings millions to Chaiyaphum farmers

1 day ago
Knife-wielding man removed from Phuket streets Phuket News

Knife-wielding man removed from Phuket streets

1 day ago
‘Arabian racers’ return: Daylight street chaos rocks Pattaya again Pattaya News

‘Arabian racers’ return: Daylight street chaos rocks Pattaya again

1 day ago
Bangkok serial thief busted with loot in Dusit district Bangkok News

Bangkok serial thief busted with loot in Dusit district

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 8, 2025
267 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Cement truck crash with school van injures 20 in Prachinburi

Cement truck crash with school van injures 20 in Prachinburi

3 days ago
Pickup truck driver killed in collision with truck on Phetkasem Road

Pickup truck driver killed in collision with truck on Phetkasem Road

1 week ago
Motorcycle collision with truck in Ratchaburi leaves one dead

Motorcycle collision with truck in Ratchaburi leaves one dead

1 week ago
Fatal collision in Suphan Buri claims two lives

Fatal collision in Suphan Buri claims two lives

2 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x