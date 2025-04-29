Illegal Chinese imports of pig intestines found in Samut Sakhon warehouse

A warehouse in Samut Sakhon was discovered storing salted pig intestines illegally imported from China. The facility, in poor condition with a pervasive foul odour, held products valued at over 10 million baht. The Chinese owner was not present at the site.

Yesterday, April 28, Police Major General Thatphum Jaruprach, commander of the Economic Crime Suppression Division, instructed Police Colonel Narupon Karuna and Police Lieutenant Colonel Noppakun Tasanmalai to collaborate with the Department of Livestock Development.

Armed with a search warrant from Samut Sakhon Provincial Court, they inspected warehouse number 340, located in Mueang subdistrict, Krathum Baen district, Samut Sakhon province.

The search followed a tip-off about the storage of illegally imported salted pig intestines from China, which were being sold online and distributed to sausage factories across Thailand. The lack of proper authorisation raised concerns about potential health risks to consumers, as these products bypassed standard health inspections, risking contamination with various pathogens.

Initial investigations revealed the warehouse was an open area littered with dirt and leaves. Numerous drums and fertiliser sacks were scattered throughout, alongside decomposing animal intestines on tables, contributing to a strong, unpleasant smell.

Within the drums, officials found 514 sacks, each containing approximately 80 kilogrammes of what appeared to be salted pig intestines, totaling over 10 million baht (US$300,390) in value.

No people were present to claim responsibility for the warehouse or its contents during the raid. Upon contacting the warehouse owner, police learnt that a Chinese national, Chen, had rented the space.

He had indicated it would be used for storing fresh food items, such as salted and processed animal intestines for distribution to restaurants, reported KhaoSod.

The police seized the entire inventory as evidence and collected samples of the intestines for testing to identify their type and check for infectious diseases. Legal proceedings against those involved are set to follow.