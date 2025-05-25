Two arrested in Chachoengsao for hiding Siamese rosewood worth nearly 1 million baht

Massive wood seizure triggers intensified hunt for illegal logging rings

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, May 25, 2025
61 1 minute read
Two arrested in Chachoengsao for hiding Siamese rosewood worth nearly 1 million baht
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Two people have been apprehended in Chachoengsao’s Tha Takiab district for hiding two tonnes of protected Siamese rosewood, valued at nearly 1 million baht, in an abandoned house.

The suspects implicated a former government official in ordering the concealment, and police also discovered firearms and woodworking tools at the scene.

Chinawat Thepawarn, a district security officer, led the operation alongside volunteer defence forces, forestry officials, military rangers, and local leaders. The search of the property in Mueang Chachoengsao’s Khlong Takrao subdistrict revealed 34 logs of Siamese rosewood weighing over two tonnes.

Additionally, officers found a shotgun, ammunition, clothing resembling forestry conservation uniforms, and a full set of woodworking tools. Although no illegal activity was observed during the raid, two residents of the house, 53 year old Phromma and a 19 year old male, initially denied any wrongdoing.

Related Articles

The suspects were taken to the Tha Takiab Forest Protection and Development Unit for further questioning, which lasted over five hours. Eventually, Phromma confessed to being involved in the operation and claimed that he was instructed by Ngo, a former government official, to conceal the rosewood in the abandoned house, whose original owner had passed away.

Two arrested in Chachoengsao for hiding Siamese rosewood worth nearly 1 million baht | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The 19 year old admitted to being asked by Ngo to look after the wood but denied participating in any illegal logging, reported KhaoSod.

Chaiyanan Imcharoen, an expert forestry official, stated that the seized Siamese rosewood could fetch nearly 1 million baht (US$30,780) if sold to financiers. Legal proceedings are underway, with the evidence and suspects handed over to Tha Takiab Police Station investigators for further action.

Two arrested in Chachoengsao for hiding Siamese rosewood worth nearly 1 million baht | News by Thaiger

Last year, a coordinated nighttime raid on a forestry protection unit in Nakhon Phanom province led to the theft of valuable Siam rosewood and several weapons, with officials indicating the attack was meticulously planned by a gang well-acquainted with the area.

The incident took place shortly after midnight on November 10 last year, in Ban Kut Takab, Waritchaphum district, when five masked men dressed in black carried out a synchronised assault on multiple targets.

Latest Thailand News
Teen drowns at popular waterfall in Uttaradit province Thailand News

Teen drowns at popular waterfall in Uttaradit province

2 minutes ago
Two arrested in Chachoengsao for hiding Siamese rosewood worth nearly 1 million baht Crime News

Two arrested in Chachoengsao for hiding Siamese rosewood worth nearly 1 million baht

10 minutes ago
Monk caught in drug scandal at Don Mueang temple Crime News

Monk caught in drug scandal at Don Mueang temple

24 minutes ago
Body of worker retrieved from 19-metre hole in Bangkok Bangkok News

Body of worker retrieved from 19-metre hole in Bangkok

41 minutes ago
Helicopter crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan kills three police officers Thailand News

Helicopter crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan kills three police officers

54 minutes ago
Pregnant woman and baby die in central Thailand tragedy (video) Thailand News

Pregnant woman and baby die in central Thailand tragedy (video)

19 hours ago
Bangkok mall busted for counterfeit luxury goods in crackdown Bangkok News

Bangkok mall busted for counterfeit luxury goods in crackdown

20 hours ago
Truck brake failure sparks fiery crash on Highway 304 Thailand News

Truck brake failure sparks fiery crash on Highway 304

20 hours ago
Chiang Rai restaurant struggles as tourists flee contamination fears Thailand News

Chiang Rai restaurant struggles as tourists flee contamination fears

20 hours ago
Thailand’s Visa payments slow despite higher visitor spending Business News

Thailand’s Visa payments slow despite higher visitor spending

21 hours ago
Police raid illegal sawmill linked to Chinese operators in Phitsanulok Thailand News

Police raid illegal sawmill linked to Chinese operators in Phitsanulok

22 hours ago
Chon Buri police arrest suspects in BMW cloning scam Pattaya News

Chon Buri police arrest suspects in BMW cloning scam

22 hours ago
Cement mixer crash sparks chaos on Phuket’s slippery roads Phuket News

Cement mixer crash sparks chaos on Phuket’s slippery roads

23 hours ago
Pattaya woman arrested in undercover Ice sting Pattaya News

Pattaya woman arrested in undercover Ice sting

23 hours ago
Bomb threat panic on Phuket flight sparks emergency evacuation Phuket News

Bomb threat panic on Phuket flight sparks emergency evacuation

23 hours ago
12-year-old stabs classmate to death in Isaan school lunch break Thailand News

12-year-old stabs classmate to death in Isaan school lunch break

24 hours ago
Bangkok police arrest Chinese photo scam ringleaders Bangkok News

Bangkok police arrest Chinese photo scam ringleaders

24 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn pushes UK trade and jobs boost in London talks Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn pushes UK trade and jobs boost in London talks

1 day ago
Frenchman busted on Koh Pha Ngan with drug and weapon haul Thailand News

Frenchman busted on Koh Pha Ngan with drug and weapon haul

1 day ago
Seasonal downpour to drench Thailand, flooding expected Thailand News

Seasonal downpour to drench Thailand, flooding expected

1 day ago
Snake scare: Huge king cobra terrorises Pattaya backyard pond Pattaya News

Snake scare: Huge king cobra terrorises Pattaya backyard pond

2 days ago
Witnesses spooked as &#8216;haunted truck&#8217; moves on its own after crash Thailand News

Witnesses spooked as ‘haunted truck’ moves on its own after crash

2 days ago
Pattaya’s party problem: Festivals fuel chaos, neglect locals Pattaya News

Pattaya’s party problem: Festivals fuel chaos, neglect locals

2 days ago
Wife suspected in husband&#8217;s fatal shooting in Chiang Rai Thailand News

Wife suspected in husband’s fatal shooting in Chiang Rai

2 days ago
Missing man found dead in Tak mountains after month-long search Thailand News

Missing man found dead in Tak mountains after month-long search

2 days ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, May 25, 2025
61 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Elderly Thai man arrested for alleged assault on granddaughter

Elderly Thai man arrested for alleged assault on granddaughter

3 days ago
Teen girl arrested for orchestrating online sex trade in Bangkok

Teen girl arrested for orchestrating online sex trade in Bangkok

3 days ago
Bangkok police arrest notorious motorcycle theft gang

Bangkok police arrest notorious motorcycle theft gang

3 days ago
Man arrested in Bangkok for 8 million baht fraud scheme

Man arrested in Bangkok for 8 million baht fraud scheme

3 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x