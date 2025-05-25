Two arrested in Chachoengsao for hiding Siamese rosewood worth nearly 1 million baht

Two people have been apprehended in Chachoengsao’s Tha Takiab district for hiding two tonnes of protected Siamese rosewood, valued at nearly 1 million baht, in an abandoned house.

The suspects implicated a former government official in ordering the concealment, and police also discovered firearms and woodworking tools at the scene.

Chinawat Thepawarn, a district security officer, led the operation alongside volunteer defence forces, forestry officials, military rangers, and local leaders. The search of the property in Mueang Chachoengsao’s Khlong Takrao subdistrict revealed 34 logs of Siamese rosewood weighing over two tonnes.

Additionally, officers found a shotgun, ammunition, clothing resembling forestry conservation uniforms, and a full set of woodworking tools. Although no illegal activity was observed during the raid, two residents of the house, 53 year old Phromma and a 19 year old male, initially denied any wrongdoing.

The suspects were taken to the Tha Takiab Forest Protection and Development Unit for further questioning, which lasted over five hours. Eventually, Phromma confessed to being involved in the operation and claimed that he was instructed by Ngo, a former government official, to conceal the rosewood in the abandoned house, whose original owner had passed away.

The 19 year old admitted to being asked by Ngo to look after the wood but denied participating in any illegal logging, reported KhaoSod.

Chaiyanan Imcharoen, an expert forestry official, stated that the seized Siamese rosewood could fetch nearly 1 million baht (US$30,780) if sold to financiers. Legal proceedings are underway, with the evidence and suspects handed over to Tha Takiab Police Station investigators for further action.

