Thailand’s Songkran campaign sees 154 deaths amid 755 road crashes

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

Thailand recorded 755 road accidents during the first four days of the Songkran “Seven Days of Danger” campaign, from April 10 to 13, leaving 705 people injured and 154 dead.

Lampang led the country in total incidents with 33 accidents and 34 injuries, while Bangkok recorded the highest death toll at eight fatalities, underscoring the severity of the situation in the capital. On a more positive note, 22 provinces reported zero fatalities during the period.

On the fourth day of the campaign, April 13, there were 237 accidents, 227 injuries, and 51 deaths recorded nationwide. Chumphon and Chiang Rai each reported the most accidents on the day, with 12 incidents apiece, while Chumphon also led in injuries at 13. Pathum Thani and Loei each recorded four deaths, the highest single-day fatality figures among all provinces.

Speeding was the leading cause of accidents, accounting for 41.77% of incidents, followed by drunk driving at 27.43%. Motorcycles were involved in 70.93% of crashes. Most accidents occurred on straight roads, particularly on local routes within villages and subdistricts, at 75.53% and 36.29% respectively. The period between 3.01pm and 6pm proved the most dangerous, contributing to 20.25% of all incidents. Victims aged 20 to 29 and 30 to 39 made up 17.82% of casualties.

Compared to the same period in 2025, which saw roughly 1,000 accidents, 1,002 injuries, and 138 deaths, this year’s figures represent a reduction of around 245 accidents (approximately 25%) and nearly 300 fewer injuries (around 30%). The improvement points to stronger enforcement, greater public awareness, and possible shifts in travel behaviour.

However, fatalities rose by 16 deaths, an increase of roughly 11 to 12%, suggesting that while fewer accidents occurred, those that did were more deadly, with speeding, drunk driving, and motorcycle use remaining persistent factors, reported The Pattaya News.