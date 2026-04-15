Thailand’s Songkran campaign sees 154 deaths amid 755 road crashes

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 15, 2026, 11:15 AM
50 1 minute read
Thailand’s Songkran campaign sees 154 deaths amid 755 road crashes | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

Thailand recorded 755 road accidents during the first four days of the Songkran “Seven Days of Danger” campaign, from April 10 to 13, leaving 705 people injured and 154 dead.

Lampang led the country in total incidents with 33 accidents and 34 injuries, while Bangkok recorded the highest death toll at eight fatalities, underscoring the severity of the situation in the capital. On a more positive note, 22 provinces reported zero fatalities during the period.

On the fourth day of the campaign, April 13, there were 237 accidents, 227 injuries, and 51 deaths recorded nationwide. Chumphon and Chiang Rai each reported the most accidents on the day, with 12 incidents apiece, while Chumphon also led in injuries at 13. Pathum Thani and Loei each recorded four deaths, the highest single-day fatality figures among all provinces.

Thailand's Songkran campaign sees 154 deaths amid 755 road crashes | News by Thaiger

Speeding was the leading cause of accidents, accounting for 41.77% of incidents, followed by drunk driving at 27.43%. Motorcycles were involved in 70.93% of crashes. Most accidents occurred on straight roads, particularly on local routes within villages and subdistricts, at 75.53% and 36.29% respectively. The period between 3.01pm and 6pm proved the most dangerous, contributing to 20.25% of all incidents. Victims aged 20 to 29 and 30 to 39 made up 17.82% of casualties.

Compared to the same period in 2025, which saw roughly 1,000 accidents, 1,002 injuries, and 138 deaths, this year’s figures represent a reduction of around 245 accidents (approximately 25%) and nearly 300 fewer injuries (around 30%). The improvement points to stronger enforcement, greater public awareness, and possible shifts in travel behaviour.

However, fatalities rose by 16 deaths, an increase of roughly 11 to 12%, suggesting that while fewer accidents occurred, those that did were more deadly, with speeding, drunk driving, and motorcycle use remaining persistent factors, reported The Pattaya News.

Related Articles
Latest Thailand News
Thailand&#8217;s Songkran campaign sees 154 deaths amid 755 road crashes | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thailand’s Songkran campaign sees 154 deaths amid 755 road crashes

25 seconds ago
Thailand braces for summer storms with potential hail and lightning | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand braces for summer storms with potential hail and lightning

2 hours ago
Chiang Rai Songkran festival boosts tourism despite heat | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Rai Songkran festival boosts tourism despite heat

20 hours ago
Man high on meth arrested after attempted assault in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Man high on meth arrested after attempted assault in Samut Prakan

22 hours ago
Man arrested for groping journalist during Songkran festival | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested for groping journalist during Songkran festival

23 hours ago
Jet fuel costs force Korean budget airlines to cut Thai flights | Thaiger Business News

Jet fuel costs force Korean budget airlines to cut Thai flights

1 day ago
Chinese man caught stealing on flight to Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese man caught stealing on flight to Thailand

1 day ago
Four killed in tragic Songkran road accident in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Four killed in tragic Songkran road accident in Pathum Thani

2 days ago
Thai woman surrenders after stabbing Polish man in dog-walking dispute | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman surrenders after stabbing Polish man in dog-walking dispute

2 days ago
Swedish man crashes truck on Pattaya beach, injures tourist | Thaiger Thailand News

Swedish man crashes truck on Pattaya beach, injures tourist

2 days ago
Foreigners cause chaos with fire extinguisher in Pattaya Songkran festivities | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreigners cause chaos with fire extinguisher in Pattaya Songkran festivities

2 days ago
Thai man caught smuggling petrol in watermelon truck to Myanmar | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man caught smuggling petrol in watermelon truck to Myanmar

2 days ago
Trat officials seize five boats in Cambodia smuggling bust | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Trat officials seize five boats in Cambodia smuggling bust

3 days ago
Indian tourist reports 25k baht theft by transgender in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourist reports 25k baht theft by transgender in Pattaya

3 days ago
Fatal collision claims two lives during Phatthalung&#8217;s dangerous period | Thaiger Thailand News

Fatal collision claims two lives during Phatthalung’s dangerous period

3 days ago
Bedridden Swiss man dies in Pattaya room fire | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bedridden Swiss man dies in Pattaya room fire

3 days ago
Phuket landfill fire contained but smoke continues | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket landfill fire contained but smoke continues

3 days ago
Thailand to host Miss Tourism World 2026, boosting local tourism | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thailand to host Miss Tourism World 2026, boosting local tourism

3 days ago
US banks warned of cyber risks from new AI model | Thaiger Business News

US banks warned of cyber risks from new AI model

3 days ago
18-wheeler crash in Lampang leaves two dead, eight injured | Thaiger Thailand News

18-wheeler crash in Lampang leaves two dead, eight injured

3 days ago
Thai police report 2,617 drink-driving cases as Songkran begins | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police report 2,617 drink-driving cases as Songkran begins

3 days ago
Foreign rider rides against traffic, flips off driver in Chon Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Foreign rider rides against traffic, flips off driver in Chon Buri

3 days ago
Foreign tourists spray fire extinguisher on Pattaya Walking Street | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign tourists spray fire extinguisher on Pattaya Walking Street

3 days ago
Rama 2 Road construction paused for Songkran, easing traffic | Thaiger Thailand News

Rama 2 Road construction paused for Songkran, easing traffic

3 days ago
16 foreign women arrested in Pattaya for prostitution activities | Thaiger Pattaya News

16 foreign women arrested in Pattaya for prostitution activities

4 days ago
Pattaya News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 15, 2026, 11:15 AM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.