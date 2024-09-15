Rescue vehicle crashes in Phichit, injuring five after flood relief

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A rescue vehicle returning from flood relief efforts in Chiang Rai crashed into a tree in Phichit, injuring five people and leaving one in serious condition. Emergency personnel promptly transported the wounded to local hospitals for immediate medical attention.

Fire & Rescue Thailand reports that around 6.12am today, September 15, Phichit Por Tek Tung Foundation received a notification of a vehicle collision on Route 117 in Ban Yang Ha Lum, Phichit province.

Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered a pickup truck belonging to volunteer rescue workers from the Than 19-00 Charone Nakorn base had collided with a tree, causing significant damage to the front of the vehicle.

Initial assessments revealed that the vehicle had five passengers. The passenger seated next to the driver sustained severe injuries, while the other four passengers were unharmed, reported KhaoSod.

Rescue volunteers quickly transported the injured individuals to nearby hospitals. Three were taken to Sam Ngam Hospital, one to Wachirabarami Hospital, and another to Phichit Central Hospital.

