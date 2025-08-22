Illegal abortion ring busted after woman left in critical condition

7 suspects arrested in Chiang Mai and Lamphun provinces for selling abortion drugs

Petch Petpailin
2 minutes read
Photo via Facebook/ Chiangmai Report

Police arrested seven suspects in Lamphun and Chiang Mai provinces on Wednesday, August 20, for conducting illegal medical abortions that left a Thai woman in critical condition.

Officers from the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) launched the crackdown after a Thai woman ordered abortion pills online and suffered a uterine rupture after consuming them. She lost a significant amount of blood and was rushed to a hospital. Her health condition was not updated in the report.

The CPPD investigated the online shop and identified seven suspects linked to the operation. Officers obtained arrest warrants from the court and raided three locations in Chiang Mai and Lamphun to detain the suspects.

According to investigators, the suspects advertised abortion services on social media platforms and websites. Some advertisements falsely claimed that a female doctor was available for consultation to build trust among potential customers.

To avoid detection, the medicine was delivered to customers with the sender’s address concealed, and payments were made through mule bank accounts.

Seven suspects arrested for illegal abortion
Photo via Facebook/ ปคบ.เตือนภัยผู้บริโภค

In some cases, suspects did not store the medicine themselves but instead left it with delivery companies, instructing staff to send parcels on their behalf.

During the raid, officers seized 3,138 pieces of evidence, which included:

  • 300 pills of Cytotec
  • 860 pills of Mifepristone
  • 36 pills of Misoprostol
  • 210 pills of Miprase
  • 11 pills of Mithoease
  • Pregnancy test kits and other equipment

The seven suspects are identified as:

  • 43 year old Thai woman, Namoil
  • 49 year old Thai woman, Lampha
  • 38 year old Thai woman, Sirinapha
  • 57 year old Thai woman, Lanthom
  • 26 year old Thai woman, Phatchareeporn
  • 36 year old Thai man, Nanthawut
  • 28 yar old Laotian woman, Layphone

The seven suspects were charged with selling prescription medicine without authorisation, an offence carrying a penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to 10,000 baht.

They were also charged with selling unregistered drugs, punishable by up to three years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

Abortion medicine crackdown
Photo via Facebook/ Chiangmai Report

The Commander of the CPPD, Phattanasak Bupphasuwan, urged pregnant women not to attempt self-abortion, warning that it could endanger their lives. He noted that abortion is now legal in Thailand but must be carried out under the specific conditions set out in the law.

Under Sections 301 and 305 of the Criminal Laws and the Reproductive Health Act, women over 15 years of age who are pregnant for no more than 12 weeks may legally undergo an abortion without having to provide a reason. However, pregnant girls under 15 must obtain permission from their parents or guardians.

Women who are 12 to 20 weeks pregnant can also terminate their pregnancy, but must undergo examination and consultation with a medical professional and other professionals.

Pregnant women seeking advice can contact specialists via the 1663 hotline, available daily from 10am to 8pm.

