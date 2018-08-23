Hua Hin
Flooding in Phuket, Phetchaburi and Mae Hong Son
PHOTO: Samkong underpass, Phuket – Newshawk
Bad weather has hit Phang Nga and Phuket this morning whilst the flooding waters from the Kaeng Krachan dam in Phetchaburi are now reaching the main business district.
In Phuket the major arteries are being clogged by flooding waters creating havoc for this morning’s peak hour. The Marine Office has issued a warning for boats heading to sea today. Rain started around 3am and continued until at least 9am with a couple of key major downpours drifting in from the west. The island’s main artery, Thepkasattri Road has had heavy flooding on the way into Phuket Town. Also around the island’s busy Samkong underpass intersection.
Meanwhile, sandbags are being piled up along the banks of Phetchaburi River in Phetchaburi province’s economic zone as water levels are getting dangerously high.
The Muang Phetchaburi Municipality also flew a red flag yesterday to alert local residents that the situation was getting serious.
“Relevant authorities had updated locals about the situation in advance,” Deputy Prime Minister Chatchai Sarikulya said, adding that conditions at Kaeng Krachan Dam, located in Phetchaburi’s Kaeng Krachan district, were “most critical”.
The dam has been brimming over for weeks now, and though it has been discharging up to 22.75 million cubic metres of water daily, it was still 109 per cent full as of yesterday.
Runoffs from the dam have been flowing into the Phetchaburi River, which runs through several districts before draining into the sea. As of yesterday, the river’s water level was about 39 per cent higher at a measuring station in Muang district.
The authorities have been doing their best to keep the heart of Phetchaburi town dry by erecting temporary 40 to 60-centimetre flood barriers along the banks of the river. The officials have also been pumping water into the sea, while boats are being provided to help locals get around where floods are high. The Phetchaburi Technical College also announced that it would stay closed for two days so students do not have to wade their way to classes.
Further north, Mae Hong Son Governor Sirirat Choom-upakan warned locals to beware of possible landslides. His warning came after several days of continuous rain. He said the areas most at risk were 30 villages in Mae Sariang district, 15 villages in Sop Moei district, 36 villages in Khun Yuam district and 27 villages in Mae La Noi district.
Sirirat said he had ordered all district offices to monitor conditions for possible flash floods and landslides. If officials believe a landslide is imminent, they should have villagers evacuated immediately, the governor added.
SOURCES: The Nation, The Thaiger
Phetchaburi residents building their own flood walls
The flood waters, despite valiant attempts to stave off the impact of overflows from the Kaeng Krachan dam, have now reached the main township of Phetchaburi.
Residents in the tourist town have built their own floodwalls with concrete blocks and sandbags to brace for overflows from the Phetchaburi river that is expected to hit wide areas this afternoon.
Mr Luesak Rodchusaeng, has told Thai PBS that he had keep abreast with the water conditions from different sources and had placed sand bags in front of his grocery store. The measure, he said, worked in blocking out water during previous flooding.
But this time around, he says he has doubts if the sandbag floodwall would withstand the flood waters and decided to strengthen it with concrete blocks and intended to keep it as a permanent feature.
Low-lying areas on both sides of the river have now been flooded as officials are warning that the flooding might last several weeks due to excessive water in Kaeng Krachan dam, forcing the dam to drain more water out through the spillway.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
32 year old attacks ex, then abducts and rapes her
PHOTO: Sanook
Sanook is reporting that Prachuap Khiri Khan police have arrested a 32 year old man who allegedly attacked and raped his ex girlfriend after she posted on social media that she had a new lover.
Fresh out of jail after serving a three year sentence over a murder, police say that Chaiwat was drunk and armed with a knife when he went to the home of 25 year old Kusama last Sunday. He allegedly attacked her with the knife inflicting six wounds to her neck and body. Her father suffered two wounds during the attack.
Sanook reports that the couple had previously been in a relationship for two years but her family never liked him saying that he was lazy, unemployed and had beaten her.
Police claim that Chaiwat then took her on his bike to another location and raped her. Then he called up her friends to come and collect her.
Police eventually arrested him hiding at a resort hotel.
He has since apologised to the victim claiming that he still loved her. He said he was drunk and in a rage. He also tested positive for drugs following a routine urine test. He has now been charged with abduction, rape and attempted murder.
Police say that Chaiwat has just been released from jail after serving three years for involvement in an attack that resulted in the death of another person.
SOURCE: Sanook
Flood watch on Phetchaburi, Nan, western provinces
An update on the flood situation in many parts of the country. PHOTOS: The Nation
Phetchaburi
Water levels in the Phetchaburi River are rising dangerously from the overwhelmed Kaeng Krachan Dam. The dam is now 109 per cent full and 22.46 million cubic metres of water are being released every day into the river.
“The river’s water level has already reached a critical point in the province’s Tha Yang district,” Thaiwater.net reported yesterday afternoon. Developed by the Hydro and Agro Informatics Institute, the website also listed the Kaeng Krachan Dam as in a crisis situation.
From the dam, the Phetchaburi River runs through Tha Yang, Ban Lat, Muang and Ban Laem districts before draining into the sea. Although several resorts around the dam have already suffered damage from floodwater, relevant authorities still hope the water situation will be manageable as the rain has already stopped.
Downpours associated with the Bebinca tropical storm have ceased since it moved westwards from Thailand into Myanmar.
“The river’s water level in Phetchaburi’s Muang district is still 50 centimetres below the banks,” Deputy Phetchaburi Governor Nattawut Phetpromsorn said.
“So if there is no more rain, we should be able to prevent floods in most areas. Just about 130 cubic metres of water is flowing through the river. This amount is within the river’s capacity,” he said.
Nan
In Nan province yesterday, several areas remained flooded in the wake of heavy rain caused by Bebinca.
“The flood crisis in Nan town has already ebbed but we are still worried about the situation in Phu Phiang district,” said Nan Governor Paisan Wimonrut.
He said the worst-hit villages were now under several metres of water and hundreds of families were struggling without electricity as inundation had disrupted public services. The local weather bureau, meanwhile, has warned of more rain across the Kingdom, urging the public to beware of runoffs and flash floods.
Sukhothai
Rain runoff from the North, likely to hit Sukhothai tomorrow, is forcing officials into taking emergency steps to protect the province’s city centre. Officials are working to keep the water level of the Yom River low and using ponds to retain the deluge.
Chiang Rai
In Chiang Rai’s Mae Chan district, overflow from Muang Phra Khru creek severely damaged and cut a local road leading to San Mong Khon village while a resident in Wiang Pa Pao district was found dead after being washed away in a flood.
Mekong region
In Thailand’s north-east water levels in the Mekong River are becoming critical again. Officials in Nakhon Phanom say they’re gravely concerned about new flash flooding in areas bordering the river.
Forecast
According to latest reports from the Meteorological Department, heavy precipitation can be expected in the North, East, western part of the central plains and the upper part of the South. Warnings of runoffs and flash floods were also issued for these regions.
“Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand have been forecast to be two to three metres high. Ships have been warned to proceed with caution, while small vessels have been told stay ashore until Friday.”
SOURCE: The Nation
