Waste water flowing in Mudong Canal
Local residents near Mudong Canal in Wichit, Phuket, are calling for officials to clean up their act after wastewater has been flound flowing in the canal and out to the sea. Dead animals have also found floating in the canal.
Yesterday (August 22) officials from the Environment Office Region 15 Phuket and others inspected the Mudong Canal.
Local residents say the water is black and has a bad smell all along the canal. A lot of dead marine animals such as shrimps, crabs and fish have been found floating in it.
Expert from the environment office Kanchit Sunthornkarn says, “At this stage we have found that wastewater is coming from drainage produced by the local community. There are housing estates, restaurants and houses in the area.”
“We have to control the wastewater problem from the original sources. The law must be enforced by relevant officers. We still don’t have the technology to solve wastewater in the canal once its made its way into the canal system. If we add more microorganisms, it will be worse.”
“For a short term solution, we have to use natural treatment because the black water in the canal is caused by black water from the water drains. For a longer term solution, we have to find the original sources. Wastewater has to be treated before being released into the canal.”
Phuket garage owner arrested with drugs and firearms
Sakoo Police have arrested a garage owner and seized drugs, firearms and bullets.
Police have arrested 34 year old Pohnchai ‘Jane’ Petcharat, from Phuket, who is a garage owner in Sakoo. Officer have seized a handgun, two handmade handguns, a BB gun, a rifle and 67 bullets. Police also seized 319 methamphetamine pills.
Phonchai was taken to Sakoo Police Station where he was charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and illegal possession of a Category 1 Drug with intent to sell.
Flooding in Phuket, Phetchaburi and Mae Hong Son
PHOTO: Samkong underpass, Phuket – Newshawk
Bad weather has hit Phang Nga and Phuket this morning whilst the flooding waters from the Kaeng Krachan dam in Phetchaburi are now reaching the main business district.
In Phuket the major arteries are being clogged by flooding waters creating havoc for this morning’s peak hour. The Marine Office has issued a warning for boats heading to sea today. Rain started around 3am and continued until at least 9am with a couple of key major downpours drifting in from the west. The island’s main artery, Thepkasattri Road has had heavy flooding on the way into Phuket Town. Also around the island’s busy Samkong underpass intersection.
Meanwhile, sandbags are being piled up along the banks of Phetchaburi River in Phetchaburi province’s economic zone as water levels are getting dangerously high.
The Muang Phetchaburi Municipality also flew a red flag yesterday to alert local residents that the situation was getting serious.
“Relevant authorities had updated locals about the situation in advance,” Deputy Prime Minister Chatchai Sarikulya said, adding that conditions at Kaeng Krachan Dam, located in Phetchaburi’s Kaeng Krachan district, were “most critical”.
The dam has been brimming over for weeks now, and though it has been discharging up to 22.75 million cubic metres of water daily, it was still 109 per cent full as of yesterday.
Runoffs from the dam have been flowing into the Phetchaburi River, which runs through several districts before draining into the sea. As of yesterday, the river’s water level was about 39 per cent higher at a measuring station in Muang district.
The authorities have been doing their best to keep the heart of Phetchaburi town dry by erecting temporary 40 to 60-centimetre flood barriers along the banks of the river. The officials have also been pumping water into the sea, while boats are being provided to help locals get around where floods are high. The Phetchaburi Technical College also announced that it would stay closed for two days so students do not have to wade their way to classes.
Further north, Mae Hong Son Governor Sirirat Choom-upakan warned locals to beware of possible landslides. His warning came after several days of continuous rain. He said the areas most at risk were 30 villages in Mae Sariang district, 15 villages in Sop Moei district, 36 villages in Khun Yuam district and 27 villages in Mae La Noi district.
Sirirat said he had ordered all district offices to monitor conditions for possible flash floods and landslides. If officials believe a landslide is imminent, they should have villagers evacuated immediately, the governor added.
SOURCES: The Nation, The Thaiger
Warning for boats going to sea until tomorrow
The Phuket Marine Office has made an official announcement for boats to be “careful when going to sea until tomorrow (August 23), due to poor weather”.
The announcement was issued yesterday (August 21) stating that “The Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD) has forecast that from August 21-23 the monsoon will cause waves up to three metres in the open sea.”
“For navigation safety, boat captains have to be careful when going to sea. Small boats should not leave from piers.”
“When going to sea boat captains must ensure that boats and safety equipment are ready at all times. Passengers ‘should’ wear life jackets at all times they are on boats. Boat captains must follow directions from officers at each pier.”
