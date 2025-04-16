Transgender woman’s topless dance at Songkran festival sparks backlash

A video showing a transgender woman dancing topless during the Songkran festival in Nakhon Ratchasima sparked criticism for damaging Thai cultural values. The incident occurred yesterday, April 15, during the festivities’ final day, with crowds of locals and tourists participating in water fights on main roads.

In Nakhon Ratchasima, people celebrated Songkran by riding in pickup trucks loaded with water tanks and engaging in water fights. Music was played, and many danced on the vehicles and streets.

Women and transgender women were seen in revealing attire, dancing energetically to the music. The festivities were particularly lively at the busy Tek Ha intersection on Pho Klang Road, where young people gathered in large numbers.

They occupied spaces along the road and outside shops, setting up sound systems to entertain those travelling on foot or in pickup trucks, resulting in traffic congestion.

The Facebook page กลุ่มข่าวคนโคราชบ้านเอ็ง posted a video featuring a transgender woman dancing provocatively before exposing her chest. The scene took place amid a group of men, with some touching her and others resting their heads on her chest, reported KhaoSod.

The post, captioned with a comment about the event, drew widespread criticism. Many expressed disapproval, stating that such behaviour tarnishes Thailand’s cultural image and reputation.

In similar news, police in Phuket have initiated a major crackdown targeting people accused of damaging Thailand’s tourism image, with transgender women on Patong’s well-known Bangla Road among those detained.

In an unexpected late-night operation, authorities apprehended 37 people, citing concerns over disruptive behaviour and its impact on the tourism sector.

A significant number of those arrested were transgender women working in the area’s nightlife scene. However, officials have not disclosed specific charges or detailed the conduct that led to the arrests.

The operation was led by Police Major General Sinlert Sukhum, Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police, with backing from senior officials and local authorities. Acting on orders to uphold Phuket’s reputation as a premier global tourist destination, the Phuket Tourist Police carried out the campaign.