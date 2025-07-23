Fire erupts at abandoned Ratsada house after 20 years of silence

Suspected wiring fault sparks late-night blaze in decades-old structure used only for storage

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 23, 2025
54 1 minute read
Fire erupts at abandoned Ratsada house after 20 years of silence | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A long-forgotten home in Ratsada lit up the night sky as flames erupted from the derelict property—despite it being untouched for nearly 20 years.

The blaze broke out around 11.20pm yesterday, July 22, at a single-storey house located on Thepprathan Road in Village 1, Ratsada. Though the fire was extinguished before firefighters could reach the scene, the aftermath was anything but minor.

Local officials inspected the charred property and confirmed damage to both bedrooms and sections of the roof. The rest of the house—which includes a living room and kitchen—also suffered heat damage.

The structure had reportedly been uninhabited for over two decades.

Fire erupts at abandoned Ratsada house after 20 years of silence | News by Thaiger

Fire erupts at abandoned Ratsada house after 20 years of silence | News by Thaiger

Khwanchai Srisajjang, who identified himself as the homeowner, told police the property was no longer used as a residence and had only been serving as a storage space for the past several years.

Related Articles

“I haven’t lived there in nearly 20 years,” Khwanchai said. “The house was only used to keep old belongings and supplies. I suspect the fire might have been caused by faulty, deteriorating wiring.”

Fire erupts at abandoned Ratsada house after 20 years of silence | News by Thaiger

Investigators are now working to determine the official cause of the fire. Preliminary assessments suggest an electrical short circuit may have triggered the incident, possibly due to ageing cables left connected to the mains.

Luckily, no one was inside the property at the time, and there were no reported injuries or damage to neighbouring homes. However, the event has raised concerns among nearby residents who had long assumed the house was completely disconnected from the grid, reported The Phuket News.

Fire erupts at abandoned Ratsada house after 20 years of silence | News by Thaiger

Officials confirmed that while the fire had mostly burnt itself out by the time responders arrived, the building remains structurally unstable, and caution is being advised for anyone entering the premises.

An investigation is ongoing to rule out other possible causes, and electrical inspectors have been called in to evaluate whether the home was still drawing power illegally or without proper oversight.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket-bound Air India Express flight aborts after 16 minutes | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket-bound Air India Express flight aborts after 16 minutes

10 seconds ago
Fire erupts at abandoned Ratsada house after 20 years of silence | Thaiger Phuket News

Fire erupts at abandoned Ratsada house after 20 years of silence

8 minutes ago
Car scam duo linked to southern Thailand bomb network | Thaiger Thailand News

Car scam duo linked to southern Thailand bomb network

16 minutes ago
2 foreign men arrested for riding stolen rental motorcycles from Krabi to Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

2 foreign men arrested for riding stolen rental motorcycles from Krabi to Phuket

25 minutes ago
Thailand’s AI law stops 6 billion baht in online scam losses | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s AI law stops 6 billion baht in online scam losses

34 minutes ago
Visitors flock to Prasat Ta Kwai for offerings and lucky numbers | Thaiger Thailand News

Visitors flock to Prasat Ta Kwai for offerings and lucky numbers

42 minutes ago
Hong Kong to host four major lifestyle fairs in fall 2025 | Thaiger Events

Hong Kong to host four major lifestyle fairs in fall 2025

44 minutes ago
Phumtham backs Paetongtarn to beat court case and return as PM | Thaiger Bangkok News

Phumtham backs Paetongtarn to beat court case and return as PM

48 minutes ago
Inheritance dispute leads to fatal shooting in Surat Thani plantation | Thaiger Crime News

Inheritance dispute leads to fatal shooting in Surat Thani plantation

56 minutes ago
Air Cambodia hits back at Thai Airways copycat claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Air Cambodia hits back at Thai Airways copycat claims

1 hour ago
Viking ride at Bangkok amusement park leaves schoolgirl unconscious | Thaiger Bangkok News

Viking ride at Bangkok amusement park leaves schoolgirl unconscious

1 hour ago
Qantas passengers forced to surrender passports in Bangkok (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Qantas passengers forced to surrender passports in Bangkok (video)

1 hour ago
Motorcycle crash in Pattaya due to unsecured gate leaves two injured | Thaiger Pattaya News

Motorcycle crash in Pattaya due to unsecured gate leaves two injured

1 hour ago
Buriram dad runs over baby daughter in tragic accident | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram dad runs over baby daughter in tragic accident

2 hours ago
Man shot in Nakhon Si Thammarat brawl walks unfazed | Thaiger Crime News

Man shot in Nakhon Si Thammarat brawl walks unfazed

2 hours ago
Hot wheels: Fire destroys Mercedes-Benz on Bangkok expressway | Thaiger Bangkok News

Hot wheels: Fire destroys Mercedes-Benz on Bangkok expressway

2 hours ago
Major drug network dismantled in Kanchanaburi, assets seized | Thaiger Crime News

Major drug network dismantled in Kanchanaburi, assets seized

2 hours ago
Flood chaos fears as Chiang Mai braces for storm Wipha | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Flood chaos fears as Chiang Mai braces for storm Wipha

2 hours ago
Thai man secretly filmed while showering at Bang Saen Beach bathroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man secretly filmed while showering at Bang Saen Beach bathroom

2 hours ago
Cambodian tourist accused of insulting Thai soldiers in Surin | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodian tourist accused of insulting Thai soldiers in Surin

3 hours ago
Pattaya guard bashed with phone in hotel bust-up | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya guard bashed with phone in hotel bust-up

3 hours ago
Police officer fatally shot near home in Narathiwat | Thaiger South Thailand News

Police officer fatally shot near home in Narathiwat

3 hours ago
Thailand puts brakes on 300 baht tourist fee | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand puts brakes on 300 baht tourist fee

3 hours ago
Khon Kaen University faces drug trafficking scandal | Thaiger Crime News

Khon Kaen University faces drug trafficking scandal

3 hours ago
Sting operation gone wrong: Bees attack kids in Udon Thani class | Thaiger Thailand News

Sting operation gone wrong: Bees attack kids in Udon Thani class

3 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 23, 2025
54 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x