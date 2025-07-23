Fire erupts at abandoned Ratsada house after 20 years of silence

A long-forgotten home in Ratsada lit up the night sky as flames erupted from the derelict property—despite it being untouched for nearly 20 years.

The blaze broke out around 11.20pm yesterday, July 22, at a single-storey house located on Thepprathan Road in Village 1, Ratsada. Though the fire was extinguished before firefighters could reach the scene, the aftermath was anything but minor.

Local officials inspected the charred property and confirmed damage to both bedrooms and sections of the roof. The rest of the house—which includes a living room and kitchen—also suffered heat damage.

The structure had reportedly been uninhabited for over two decades.

Khwanchai Srisajjang, who identified himself as the homeowner, told police the property was no longer used as a residence and had only been serving as a storage space for the past several years.

“I haven’t lived there in nearly 20 years,” Khwanchai said. “The house was only used to keep old belongings and supplies. I suspect the fire might have been caused by faulty, deteriorating wiring.”

Investigators are now working to determine the official cause of the fire. Preliminary assessments suggest an electrical short circuit may have triggered the incident, possibly due to ageing cables left connected to the mains.

Luckily, no one was inside the property at the time, and there were no reported injuries or damage to neighbouring homes. However, the event has raised concerns among nearby residents who had long assumed the house was completely disconnected from the grid, reported The Phuket News.

Officials confirmed that while the fire had mostly burnt itself out by the time responders arrived, the building remains structurally unstable, and caution is being advised for anyone entering the premises.

An investigation is ongoing to rule out other possible causes, and electrical inspectors have been called in to evaluate whether the home was still drawing power illegally or without proper oversight.