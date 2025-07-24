Thai mother rejects suicide ruling in son’s mysterious death

Family speaks out after being urged to sign suspicious cause of death document

A Thai mother is calling for a deeper investigation into the mysterious death of her son, whose body was discovered by the roadside forest in the eastern province of Rayong on July 19.

A local motorist came across an abandoned motorcycle with a storage compartment and numerous parcels along Pluak Daeng–Nong Yai Road in Pluak Daeng district, Rayong. The tyres on the motorcycle were also burst.

While attempting to locate the vehicle’s owner, the motorist stumbled upon the lifeless body of a 23 year old Thai man named Arm. His face was swollen, and there were visible marks of strangulation around his neck. He was believed to have died at least six hours before being found.

Officers from Pluak Daeng Police Station reported that Arm worked as a parcel delivery rider. They checked Arm’s mobile phone signal and traced its last activity to a convenience store in the Si Racha district of Chon Buri before the signal disappeared.

Arm’s mother, Phattalida, later arrived at the scene and confirmed her son’s identity. She insisted that Arm was a good person who had never conflicted with anyone. He was dedicated to his work and his family. His wife is currently pregnant.

Thai mother seeks investigation into son's death in Rayong
According to a report by Siam News, police initially suspected that the murder may have been motivated by personal conflict or robbery, and believed that at least two suspects were involved. Police assured Arm’s family that they would bring the perpetrators to justice.

However, Phattalida later turned to the media for help, revealing that she was pressured to accept suicide as the official cause of her son’s death.

She stated that an unnamed person asked her to sign a document acknowledging her son’s death as suicide, but she refused, firmly believing that he was murdered.

Phattalida declared that she would not hold a funeral until her son receives the justice he deserves.

At the time of writing, police officers handling the case have yet to issue a formal statement regarding the progress of the investigation.

