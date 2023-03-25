Danish thug in Pattaya allegedly attacks woman and refuses to pay for food

Danish thug in Pattaya allegedly attacked woman and refused to pay for food, photo by The Pattaya News.

Yet another foreign troublemaker has made a scene at a Pattaya restaurant.

A Danish thug in Pattaya allegedly attacked a woman and refused to pay for his food. The man was reportedly heavily intoxicated. The incident happened at a kebab shop near the Flipper House Hotel at around 2am yesterday, The Pattaya News reported.

The victim, 44 year old Thanita Panwai, who is the owner of the shop, said the man, identified only as Martin, threw a bottle of ketchup at her and hit her in the face. She said she then had to rip off his shirt to prevent him from running away. The food only cost 210 baht, but the man became furious at the price and smacked her in the face, she said.

Police arrived on the scene to find Thanita with facial swellings. While the police were investigating the incident, Martin allegedly pulled the victim by her hair and smashed her head into a pole. He was immediately arrested and later taken to jail.

The officers said they planned to detain Martin until he sobered up. They also told Thanita to visit a hospital to have her injuries checked and obtain documents to file legal charges against the man.

Martin refused to speak to the media and was described as uncooperative by the police.

The incident happened just one day after another loutish foreigner did himself proud by running amok in a Pattaya restaurant in the early hours of Thursday morning.

One Thai eyewitness alleged that the half-naked man from the waist up was either under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The man, aged between 35 and 40, appeared confused and intoxicated, and despite repeated requests to leave, he continued to run around the restaurant, shouting abuse and scaring customers.

When the police arrived, the man attempted to hide on the restaurant’s second floor, but he was eventually subdued and handcuffed with the help of locals.

Earlier this month, an Australian man admitted that he started an argument which led to a bar fight.