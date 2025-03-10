Chinese tourists dine and dash across Chon Buri restaurants

Ryan Turner1 hour ago
The group of Chinese diners | Photo via AmarinTV

A growing number of restaurant owners in Chon Buri have reported incidents of Chinese tourists leaving without paying for meals. The latest case involved a group of four Chinese men who racked up a bill of 1,205 baht at a local eatery before walking out without settling the amount.

One restaurant owner, 42 year old Seree Chanchaiyaphum recalled an incident at his restaurant on March 2, where four Chinese men entered his restaurant around 7.30pm, ordering a full meal with alcoholic beverages. After dining for an hour, they left together without paying.

After posting the incident on a local Facebook group, several other restaurant owners came forward, claiming they had also been targeted by the same group.

Some businesses lacked CCTV footage, preventing them from filing police complaints, while others opted not to report the incidents to avoid complications.

Restaurant bill from the latest dine and dash | Photo via Thairath
Restaurant bill from the latest dine and dash | Photo via Thairath

Security cameras at Seree’s restaurant captured the four Chinese men, all estimated to be over 40 years old. Two sat at a marble table, while another charged his phone at the counter, and the fourth ordered food.

Channel 3 reported that the men later regrouped, ordered additional food and drinks, and stayed for about an hour before leaving without payment.

Following Seree’s post, more restaurant owners reported similar experiences. Yutthanun Phanprom, owner of a hotpot buffet, stated that on March 8, a group of three Chinese men entered his restaurant at 7.30pm, followed by a fourth person arriving later in a white sedan. After finishing their meal, a staff member presented the bill, totaling 1,082 baht.

Instead of paying, one man crumpled the bill and dropped it under the table, before the group quietly slipped out through the back exit and drove away.

With multiple reports surfacing, police are now investigating the residence of the suspects, which is believed to be a condominium housing a large number of Chinese nationals.

Police have pledged to track down and prosecute those responsible, as concerns grow over repeated incidents of foreign tourists exploiting local businesses.

