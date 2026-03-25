Canadian man accused of dodging motorcycle repair bill and stealing 20,000 baht

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 25, 2026, 11:27 AM
300 1 minute read
Canadian man accused of dodging motorcycle repair bill and stealing 20,000 baht | Thaiger
Photo via Instagram/ @ibrahimlaamiri

A Canadian man allegedly refused to pay for repairs to a damaged rented motorcycle and stole 20,000 baht in cash from a rental shop in Samut Prakan province near Bangkok.

The owner of a motorcycle rental business in Soi Dan Samrong 60 contacted media outletds after saying they had received no update from police on legal proceedings against the Canadian suspect, identified as Ibrahim Laamiri.

According to the owner, Laamiri rented a Yamaha T700 from January 13 to February 20 and paid a 20,000 baht deposit. When the motorcycle was returned, the owner said it had damage to several parts. The bike was sent to a service centre, where the shop was told the repair cost would be 141,165 baht.

The shop then contacted Laamiri and asked him to pay for the repairs. He reportedly arranged to come to the store on March 4, saying he was busy and outside Bangkok.

Canadian man damages rental motorcycle
Photo via Instagram/ @ibrahimlaamiri

During the meeting, the owner said Laamiri denied causing the damage, despite photos he had posted on Instagram. The owner said the shop then offered a discount and asked him to pay 68,115 baht, but he continued to deny responsibility.

Shop staff then asked police to act as a mediator in negotiations over the repair bill, but officers declined to attend the shop. Police instead told both parties to go to Samrong Nuea Police Station, but Laamiri refused.

The owner alleged Laamiri then went to the front of the shop and pretended to speak with police on the phone before returning inside and asking staff to take the call.

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Canadian motorcycle renter escapes repair bill and steals cash
Photo via Instagram/ @ibrahimlaamiri

During the confusion, the owner said the Canadian man stole 20,000 baht that was on the cashier counter and took some documents before fleeing. The owner said CCTV footage showed him leaving the shop with the documents and cash in his mouth.

The shop owner filed a complaint at Samrong Nuea Police Station and urged police to seek an arrest warrant to prevent the suspect from leaving Thailand. The owner said no updates had been received since the complaint was filed.

The owner added that Laamiri later posted videos on Instagram of himself taking the cash from the shop, but he remains at large.

Canadian man accused of theft
Photo via Instagram/ @ibrahimlaamiri

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 25, 2026, 11:27 AM
300 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.