Canadian man accused of dodging motorcycle repair bill and stealing 20,000 baht

A Canadian man allegedly refused to pay for repairs to a damaged rented motorcycle and stole 20,000 baht in cash from a rental shop in Samut Prakan province near Bangkok.

The owner of a motorcycle rental business in Soi Dan Samrong 60 contacted media outletds after saying they had received no update from police on legal proceedings against the Canadian suspect, identified as Ibrahim Laamiri.

According to the owner, Laamiri rented a Yamaha T700 from January 13 to February 20 and paid a 20,000 baht deposit. When the motorcycle was returned, the owner said it had damage to several parts. The bike was sent to a service centre, where the shop was told the repair cost would be 141,165 baht.

The shop then contacted Laamiri and asked him to pay for the repairs. He reportedly arranged to come to the store on March 4, saying he was busy and outside Bangkok.

During the meeting, the owner said Laamiri denied causing the damage, despite photos he had posted on Instagram. The owner said the shop then offered a discount and asked him to pay 68,115 baht, but he continued to deny responsibility.

Shop staff then asked police to act as a mediator in negotiations over the repair bill, but officers declined to attend the shop. Police instead told both parties to go to Samrong Nuea Police Station, but Laamiri refused.

The owner alleged Laamiri then went to the front of the shop and pretended to speak with police on the phone before returning inside and asking staff to take the call.

During the confusion, the owner said the Canadian man stole 20,000 baht that was on the cashier counter and took some documents before fleeing. The owner said CCTV footage showed him leaving the shop with the documents and cash in his mouth.

The shop owner filed a complaint at Samrong Nuea Police Station and urged police to seek an arrest warrant to prevent the suspect from leaving Thailand. The owner said no updates had been received since the complaint was filed.

The owner added that Laamiri later posted videos on Instagram of himself taking the cash from the shop, but he remains at large.