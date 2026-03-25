Thailand News | Thai Border Troops told to stay ready as Cambodia tensions simmer, Songkran Flight Discounts rolled out to ease holiday travel costs

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: March 25, 2026, 11:51 AM
289 4 minutes read
Thailand News | Thai Border Troops told to stay ready as Cambodia tensions simmer, Songkran Flight Discounts rolled out to ease holiday travel costs | Thaiger

https://youtu.be/8NbTdU_savI?si=Dn62ln7l6Nx1rOg_

Today we’ll be talking about heatwaves boiling the country as fresh warnings about heatstroke are issued by the government, a French tourist’s karaoke dispute turns violent after being overcharged for ‘just a few small beers,’ and a little later some good news! The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand is announcing big discounts on domestic routes in time for Songkran.

Thai Border Troops Told to Stay Ready as Cambodia Tensions Simmer

Thailand’s military has warned that fresh friction with Cambodia could still escalate into another armed confrontation if conditions deteriorate. Officials pointed to Cambodia’s recent weapons purchases from Eastern Europe and the political climate ahead of its coming general election as reasons for caution. While the current standoff is still being handled through legal and diplomatic channels rather than open combat, the army says that should not lead to complacency. Troops have been told to sharpen training, review lessons from earlier clashes, and keep supplies and defensive positions in good order. Military spokespeople added that the border situation remains under control for now, even though minor provocations and long-running boundary disputes continue to cause concern.

Russian Battlefield Playbook Gains Ground in Myanmar War

Myanmar’s civil war is increasingly being shaped by weapons and combat methods associated with Russia’s campaign in Ukraine. Russian-made aircraft, helicopters, and drones are said to be giving Myanmar’s military a much stronger battlefield advantage, especially in air attacks. Analysts quoted in the report say the armed forces are also copying brutal infantry tactics that rely on sending waves of troops forward despite heavy losses. A nationwide conscription drive introduced in 2024 has reportedly swelled army numbers, making that approach more feasible. The article argues that Russia has become the junta’s key defence partner, helping the military regain momentum while the humanitarian toll keeps worsening.

Thailand Issues Fresh Heat Warning as Temperatures Climb

Health officials in Thailand have issued a warning over rising heatstroke risks as summer temperatures continue to intensify. Northern provinces have already hit 40C, while Bangkok reached 38C earlier this week, and forecasters expect persistently high daytime temperatures in the weeks ahead. Authorities noted that last year’s hot season brought 21 heat-related deaths, adding urgency to this year’s alert. Humidity is also expected to push the heat index even higher in some areas, making conditions feel more dangerous than the temperature alone suggests. Officials believe the North, Northeast, and Central regions may face even harsher heat than last year and are urging the public to take precautions.

Phuket Watches Reservoir Levels as Dry Spell Raises Pressure

Phuket is facing growing concern over its water supply as officials wait for the rainy season to arrive. The island currently has around 12 million cubic metres of raw water in its reservoirs, which is only a little over half of full capacity. Provincial authorities say that amount should last until the end of June, provided consumption stays manageable and the rains arrive on schedule. Forecasts suggest the southern rainy season should begin around April 20 or, at the latest, early May, which would bring badly needed relief. Even so, Phuket’s mountainous terrain continues to make reservoir expansion and flood management difficult, leaving the island vulnerable when dry periods drag on.

French Tourist Says Karaoke Dispute Turned Violent in Chiang Mai

Police in Chiang Mai are investigating after a French man said he was assaulted during a dispute over a 30,000 baht bill at a karaoke venue. The man, identified as Kevin, told officers the charge covered eight small beers and service fees, and that the disagreement escalated into physical pushing and pulling. Investigators said the venue later admitted fault, refunded the full amount, and paid an additional 2,500 baht toward medical expenses. Kevin accepted the repayment and prepared to continue his journey to Chon Buri, but the case did not end there. Police said legal action would still move forward, with alleged offences including assault, operating without permission, and selling alcohol outside legal hours.

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Australian Visitor Hospitalised After Late-Night Incident in Pattaya

A 55-year-old Australian tourist was found injured outside an entertainment venue in Pattaya late on March 23 after a disturbance inside. Police said the man, identified as Scott, had multiple head wounds and was taken to hospital for treatment. According to the initial account, he had been drinking with his son, appeared intoxicated, and became involved in an argument after staff asked him to leave and settle a 1,070 baht bill. Security personnel tried to escort him out, and during the struggle he was said to have fallen and struck his head on glass. Officers are still investigating, especially because they suspect the injuries may not have been caused by the fall alone.

American Traveller Documents 10-Day Stay Inside Bangkok Airport

An American traveller has drawn wide attention online after saying he remained inside Suvarnabhumi Airport for ten days because he could not afford an onward ticket. Posting under the name @rastagraphy, he shared clips of himself passing time by reading, watching films, and eating while stuck in transit. He claimed the problem stemmed from sharply higher airfares, which he linked to conflict-related disruption affecting travel costs. The story quickly spread on social media because of the unusual image of someone effectively living inside the airport terminal. It also fed into broader concerns about how global instability is affecting travellers far from the conflict zones themselves.

Songkran Flight Discounts Rolled Out to Ease Holiday Travel Costs

Thailand’s aviation regulator says domestic airfares on selected routes will be reduced by 15% to 30% during the Songkran holiday period. The move comes after disruption linked to conflict in the Middle East affected routes and connections in several areas, putting upward pressure on some ticket prices. Officials said many travellers have shifted toward direct services, which has added extra strain to demand on certain routes. Despite that, direct flights between Thailand and Europe are still operating, with airlines using alternative flight paths where necessary. Travellers were also told that connecting through places such as China may offer a cheaper option, even if the journey takes longer.

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Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: March 25, 2026, 11:51 AM
289 4 minutes read

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