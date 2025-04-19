Escalators in Thailand to follow new earthquake safety standards

The Office of Industrial Product Standards is set to classify escalators and moving walkways as controlled products, ensuring they meet safety standards, including earthquake resistance.

This new regulation is expected to take effect in October 2025, with non-compliance resulting in legal consequences.

Escalators and moving walkways, commonly found in public spaces such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations, are integral to public safety. Given the increasing frequency of earthquakes in Thailand, these products must adhere to international safety standards to minimise potential damage. The standards will require that all escalators and moving walkways can withstand seismic activity, a vital consideration following recent earthquakes in the region.

The new standards are anticipated to be enforced by October this year, compelling all manufacturers and importers to meet these criteria. Violators will face legal penalties. Recently, on April 3, the Office of Industrial Product Standards conducted a seminar for 92 stakeholders, including manufacturers, importers, and distributors, to prepare them for the upcoming TIS 3778 Part 1-2567 certification requirements.

The standards focus on safety and electrical systems, aligning with internationally recognised ISO standards. They include provisions for earthquake detection systems connected to the electrical systems of escalators and moving walkways. In the event of an earthquake, these systems will automatically cease operation.

Additionally, there will be mechanisms to secure escalators and moving walkways vertically, preventing detachment from their bases, reported KhaoSod.

The length and movement range of these installations must align with building dynamics. Other crucial safety requirements include immediate shutdowns if there are irregular speeds, brake failures, warped steps or platforms, or foreign objects caught in the combs of escalators or walkways. These measures aim to prevent accidents during the use of escalators and moving walkways.

