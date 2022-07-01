Connect with us

Central Thailand

UPDATE: Central Thailand gold robber was a chief correctional officer

Tara Abhasakun

Published

 on 

Photo by Thai Rath.

UPDATE

The man who robbed a gold shop in central Thailand yesterday has been arrested, and found to be a chief correctional officer. The man held up a gold shop in the province of Pathum Thani, stealing 6 necklaces. Altogether, the necklaces were worth about 450,000 baht. The thief snatched the pricey necklaces from a shop in a Tesco Lotus mall in the Thayaburi district yesterday morning.

After reviewing CCTV footage, officers from Thanyaburi Police Station recognised the thief as 58 year old Apichai Vejchakul. He is a chief officer at Thailand’s Department of Corrections. The police put pressure on Apichai, and he turned himself in at the station yesterday afternoon. He confessed that he stole the gold because he was in a large amount of debt.

Police searched Apichai’s house, and found 5 of the necklaces he had stolen, while 1 necklace had been sold. They also found Apichai’s motorcycle, cash, and the clothes and helmet he wore at the scene of the crime. The police were still searching for the gun that Apichai used to threaten the shop’s employees.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police are on the hunt for a gold armed robber in central Thailand. The man held up a gold shop in the province of Pathum Thani this morning, stealing 6 necklaces. Altogether, the necklaces were worth about 450,000 baht. The thief snatched the pricey necklaces from a shop in a Tesco Lotus mall in the Thayaburi district.

A shop employee, Watcharapong, told police the robber pulled out a gun and grabbed his hand. He said the bandit then pounded the gun on the counter, and forced another employee to hand him 3 gold necklaces, and then another 3. All the while, the robber kept pulling Watcharapong by his hand, as though he wanted to take him hostage. But then, the robber released Watcharapong outside another shop in the mall before he fled the scene.

CCTV footage circling through social media shows the crook waving his gun at terrified employees to urge them to hurry up and hand him the gold. One employee hands him the gold, while another 2 crouch behind the counter together. The robber grips Watcharapong by the wrist. After the employees hand the items to the thief, he runs off, dragging Watcharapong with him.

Now, police are continuing to track down the crook, who dashed away on a motorcycle along the Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok route. The police have examined security footage of the holdup. The robber appears to be 40-50 years old.

SOURCE: Thai Rath | Bangkok Post

 

Transam
2022-07-01 09:53
That's quite funny really..................🤣
KaptainRob
2022-07-01 10:04
7 minutes ago, Transam said: That's quite funny really..................🤣 Tip of the iceberg, innit?   We had a local ex-policeman do similar in CM recently but it's only newsworthy due to their job, other gold thefts are seldom reported nationally.  
Fanta
2022-07-01 10:30
I wonder where he will serve his prison sentence? Please make it the prison where he worked. The sniggering of the inmates would drive him to despair. 
Tara Abhasakun

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
