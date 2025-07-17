Thai transgender hairdresser asked for HIV test after client’s pimple bursts

Online backlash grows over invasive questions and outdated AIDS stigma

Petch Petpailin8 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 17, 2025
Thai transgender hairdresser asked for HIV test after client’s pimple bursts
A transgender hairdresser took to social media to share her shocking experience of a client and her mother fearing that she would spread HIV, even though she is HIV negative.

The 35 year old hairdresser, Watchara “Emmy” U-phat, shared the story on Facebook on July 13, along with a photograph of her HIV test from Korat Medical Laboratory. The result clearly showed that Emmy was HIV negative.

Emmy explained that the woman came in for a haircut, during which Emmy noticed a pimple on the woman’s forehead that appeared pus-filled and close to bursting. She carried out the haircut as usual, and the client seemed happy with the result, even taking a selfie before leaving the salon.

Unexpectedly, about an hour later, Emmy received a phone call from a stranger who introduced herself as a doctor and the client’s mother. Emmy included a transcript of the conversation in her post:

Mother: “My daughter visited your salon today for a haircut, and her pimple burst. She’s worried, so I’d like to ask a few private questions. She’s scared of HIV.”
Emmy: “I don’t have it. I can assure you. I had a health check at the beginning of this year.”
Mother: “When was the last time you had sex? Do you have any wounds on your hands?”
Emmy: “I have no wounds on my hands. I’ve been with my boyfriend since I was 21, and I’m now 35. I haven’t had sex with anyone else. If you’re uncomfortable, I can send you my test results via the LINE app. I can confirm I do not have HIV.”

Thai transgender hairdresser accused of spreading HIV to client
Photo by Gabriela via Unsplash

Emmy stated at the end of her post that she believed the suspicion was based solely on her being a transwoman. She urged others not to judge her or anyone else based on their gender identity.

Despite being shown the test result, the client continued to message Emmy with further questions, even asking if she took anti-HIV medication daily.

Frustrated, Emmy told the woman to drop the issue, as the test results clearly proved she was HIV negative. She also urged the client not to treat other transgender people in such a manner, as it could be deeply offensive and hurtful.

Thai client fear of HIV after services from transgender hairdresser
Photo by Tá Focando via Unsplash

The woman later issued an apology to Emmy, revealing that she was studying pharmacy and had a friend living with HIV, which contributed to her anxiety about the disease.

Emmy’s experience quickly gained public attention, sparking criticism of the woman and her mother. Netizens noted that both, given their medical background, should have had a better understanding of HIV transmission.

Emmy told her friends and followers that she was not angry at either of them but simply wanted to share her experience to raise awareness.

Thai transgender hairdresser asked for HIV test after client's pimple bursts

