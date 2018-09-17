News
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
70 per cent of Thais wear Buddhist amulets
More than 70 per cent of Thais wear Buddha amulets, according to a Suan Dusit Poll.
The most popular amulets are those bearing the likeness of the monks Luang Pu Thuad of Wat Chang Hai (47 per cent of all amulets worn) and Phra Somdej Toh (21.9 per cent).
The survey conducted among 1,126 people nationwide from September 11-15, found that 12.9 per cent wore Luang Por Sothorn amulets, 9.4 per cent Luang Phu Toh's Phra Pidta (Close Eyes) amulets and 8 per cent Luang Por Ngern of Wat Bang Klan.
Forty-one per cent of amulet wearers acquired them via “Chao Phra” purchases, 32 per cent got them from their parents, 7.7 per cent received them from respected seniors and employers, 7 per cent from other relatives, 6 per cent from grandparents,...
Singapore #1, Thailand #6 – Asia's most innovative nations
by DataLEADS/Asia News Network
Singapore, South Korea and Japan are the most innovative countries in Asia whereas Pakistan and Bangladesh are the least innovative, according to the Global Innovation Index 2018 report. Thailand comes in number 6 out of the 17 ranked countries.
The report analyses the energy innovation landscape of the next decade and identifies possible breakthroughs in fields such as energy production, storage, distribution, and consumption. It also looks at how breakthrough innovation occurs at the grassroots level and describes how small-scale renewable systems are on the rise.
South East Asia is at the third place globally in terms of innovation. Singapore leads the region with a high score in most of the ind...
Woman faints and falls, hitting Bangkok BTS train this morning
A woman in Bangkok has fainted, briefly disrupting services at the Morchit BTS station in the capital.
The Nation reports that a woman fainted as a the skytrain service was approaching the Morchit station this morning, falling over and hitting the train as it came into the station, causing services to be temporarily disrupted.
According to the Facebook page “What’s happening to BTS today”, which monitors the BTS service, the incident took place at 8:35 am.
The page says the woman hit the train as she fell but did not fall onto the tracks.
But Dr Anat Arbhabhirama, the chai...
