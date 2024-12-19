Thai tailor falls unconsious and dies at sewing machine (video)

Published: 17:35, 19 December 2024
Thai tailor falls unconsious and dies at sewing machine (video)
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A disturbing incident unfolded when a woman returned to collect fabric from a local tailor, only to find him slumped over his sewing machine, unresponsive. Despite the efforts of nearby residents to assist, he tragically passed away before reaching the hospital.

The incident occurred yesterday, December 18, when a TikTok user, known by the handle @single__mom_35, shared a heart-wrenching video depicting the sequence of events. The woman had initially left some fabric with the tailor, who had assured her it would be ready in half an hour.

Upon her return, she discovered the tailor unconscious at his sewing machine, unresponsive to her calls. Seeking help, she alerted locals at the market, who then assisted in supporting him while contacting emergency services via the 1669 hotline.

Footage from the video shows the tailor in a state of unconsciousness, surrounded by concerned locals attempting to provide aid. Emergency medical personnel arrived promptly to transport him to the hospital. Unfortunately, despite their swift response, he succumbed to his condition before arriving at the medical facility, which was less than 5 kilometres away.

In a comment on the video, the tailor’s younger sister confirmed the sad news of her brother’s passing. She noted that he had no known chronic illnesses, which added to the shock of his sudden death. The sister also posted a photograph of herself with her brother on her TikTok account, expressing her grief.

“My brother, who was a tailor, died at his sewing machine yesterday. He is the seventh sibling in our family.”

Photo courtesy of userkx902v74du via TikTok

The emotional post concluded with an appeal for her brother’s children to make contact, as the family planned to hold the funeral on Saturday, reported KhaoSod.

She reached out in the comment section, urging them to get in touch.

“If you see this, please contact your aunt. Your father has passed away.”

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

