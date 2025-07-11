What’s Up Thailand Episode 3: From book fairs and lantern festivals to rooftop comedy and zine culture
Here's your guide to some of the most exciting events happening in Bangkok at this time
Welcome back to your essential guide for Bangkok’s boldest, brightest, and quirkiest happenings. From riverside book talks to rooftop comedy and caffeine-fueled parties, What’s Up Thailand is your shortcut to the best things to do in the Big Mango this week.
Whether you’re living locally or just passing through, here’s your curated lineup of events that cut through the noise, and yes, some are even free!
What’s up in Thailand
|Event
|Details
|BOTLC Book Fair
|Date: July 16 to 20
Location: Bank of Thailand Learning Centre
Entry: Free (registration required)
A serene cultural experience with book talks, workshops, and book exchanges by the Chao Phraya River.
|Tuk Tuk Comedy Club Grand Opening
|Date: July 12
Location: Cielo Sky Bar, Phra Khanong
Entry: 850 Thai baht (includes one drink)
Stand-up comedy at a rooftop bar with international and local comics, offering a great view and atmosphere.
|Sawasdee Cup Coffee Party Vol. 4
|Date: July 19
Location: The Parlor Bangkok at The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon
Entry: 250 Thai baht (includes speciality coffee and giveaways)
A social coffee culture event with DJ sets, giveaways, and a stylish crowd.
|Yuyuan Lantern Festival
|Date: July 27 to August 15
Location: River Park, ICONSIAM (G Floor)
Entry: Free
Experience glowing lantern installations, cultural performances, and night markets inspired by Chinese mythology.
|This Page Is Intentionally Left Blank
|Date: Now to August 17
Location: Bangkok Kunsthalle
Entry: Free
An immersive exhibition exploring experimental storytelling through unique installations and thought-provoking spaces.
|It’s Nice to Wonder – Zine Exhibition
|Date: Now to July 13
Location: TCDC Bangkok
Entry: Free
Celebrating Bangkok’s zine scene with independent publications and workshops, focusing on local culture and creativity.
BOTLC Book Fair
Date: July 16 to 20
Location: Bank of Thailand Learning Centre
Entry: Free (registration required)
If you need a break from Bangkok’s bustle, head to the BOTLC Book Fair by the Chao Phraya River. This five-day event offers more than books—expect Book Talks with leading Thai authors, interactive workshops, and even book exchanges. It’s a serene, cultural experience in a riverside setting, perfect for a quiet afternoon of reading and reflection.
Tuk Tuk Comedy Club Grand Opening
Date: July 12
Location: Cielo Sky Bar, Phra Khanong
Entry: 850 Thai baht (includes one drink)
Stand-up meets skyline at the launch of Tuk Tuk Comedy Club. Hosted at Cielo Sky Bar, the grand opening features a standout lineup including international headliner Rizal Van Geyzel and Bangkok favourite Casey King. With high-quality comedy and a rooftop view, this is one of the city’s most exciting new nightlife options.
Sawasdee Cup Coffee Party Vol. 4
Date: July 19
Location: The Parlor Bangkok at The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon
Entry: 250 Thai baht (includes speciality coffee and giveaways)
The Sawasdee Cup Coffee Party returns for its fourth edition at The Standard. Expect curated coffee by Pakamarka, DJ sets, stylish guests, and creative giveaways like hotel stays and puppy yoga. The dress code is simple: bring your sunglasses and your love of coffee. It’s Bangkok’s go-to event for social coffee culture with a party twist.
Yuyuan Lantern Festival
Date: July 27 to August 15
Location: River Park, ICONSIAM (G Floor)
Entry: Free
Inspired by the ancient Chinese tome Shan Hai Jing, the Yuyuan Lantern Festival brings glowing magic to the riverside at ICONSIAM. From intricate lantern installations and night markets to cultural performances and art displays, it’s a family-friendly experience that lights up Bangkok’s summer with a touch of mythology and wonder.
This Page Is Intentionally Left Blank
Date: Now to August 17
Location: Bangkok Kunsthalle (former Thai Watana Panich Printing House)
Entry: Free
One of Bangkok’s most unconventional exhibitions, This Page Is Intentionally Left Blank, reimagines the gallery experience through immersive spaces and experimental storytelling. Visitors navigate through scribbled windows, tight reading rooms, and installations that challenge how we perceive knowledge, power, and personal space. It’s a must for anyone seeking depth in Bangkok’s contemporary art scene.
It’s Nice to Wonder – Zine Exhibition
Date: Now to July 13
Location: TCDC Bangkok
Entry: Free
Hosted by the INW Collective, It’s Nice to Wonder celebrates Bangkok’s zine scene through independent publishing and grassroots creativity. The exhibition highlights zines covering topics like Bangkok’s shop signage, local oddities, and imagined superheroes. Visitors can also join workshops and guided type walks exploring the typography of Bangkok streets.
Don’t miss out
If you’re in Bangkok this July, these events offer a refreshing mix of creativity, culture, and community. From literary escapes and caffeine-fueled socials to thought-provoking art and rooftop comedy, there’s something new to explore in every corner of the city.
Watch the full episode of What’s Up Thailand for a closer look at each event and more insights:
