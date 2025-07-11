What’s Up Thailand Episode 3: From book fairs and lantern festivals to rooftop comedy and zine culture

Welcome back to your essential guide for Bangkok’s boldest, brightest, and quirkiest happenings. From riverside book talks to rooftop comedy and caffeine-fueled parties, What’s Up Thailand is your shortcut to the best things to do in the Big Mango this week.

Whether you’re living locally or just passing through, here’s your curated lineup of events that cut through the noise, and yes, some are even free!

What’s up in Thailand

BOTLC Book Fair

Date: July 16 to 20

Location: Bank of Thailand Learning Centre

Entry: Free (registration required)

If you need a break from Bangkok’s bustle, head to the BOTLC Book Fair by the Chao Phraya River. This five-day event offers more than books—expect Book Talks with leading Thai authors, interactive workshops, and even book exchanges. It’s a serene, cultural experience in a riverside setting, perfect for a quiet afternoon of reading and reflection.

Tuk Tuk Comedy Club Grand Opening

Date: July 12

Location: Cielo Sky Bar, Phra Khanong

Entry: 850 Thai baht (includes one drink)

Stand-up meets skyline at the launch of Tuk Tuk Comedy Club. Hosted at Cielo Sky Bar, the grand opening features a standout lineup including international headliner Rizal Van Geyzel and Bangkok favourite Casey King. With high-quality comedy and a rooftop view, this is one of the city’s most exciting new nightlife options.

Sawasdee Cup Coffee Party Vol. 4

Date: July 19

Location: The Parlor Bangkok at The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon

Entry: 250 Thai baht (includes speciality coffee and giveaways)

The Sawasdee Cup Coffee Party returns for its fourth edition at The Standard. Expect curated coffee by Pakamarka, DJ sets, stylish guests, and creative giveaways like hotel stays and puppy yoga. The dress code is simple: bring your sunglasses and your love of coffee. It’s Bangkok’s go-to event for social coffee culture with a party twist.

Yuyuan Lantern Festival

Date: July 27 to August 15

Location: River Park, ICONSIAM (G Floor)

Entry: Free

Inspired by the ancient Chinese tome Shan Hai Jing, the Yuyuan Lantern Festival brings glowing magic to the riverside at ICONSIAM. From intricate lantern installations and night markets to cultural performances and art displays, it’s a family-friendly experience that lights up Bangkok’s summer with a touch of mythology and wonder.

This Page Is Intentionally Left Blank

Date: Now to August 17

Location: Bangkok Kunsthalle (former Thai Watana Panich Printing House)

Entry: Free

One of Bangkok’s most unconventional exhibitions, This Page Is Intentionally Left Blank, reimagines the gallery experience through immersive spaces and experimental storytelling. Visitors navigate through scribbled windows, tight reading rooms, and installations that challenge how we perceive knowledge, power, and personal space. It’s a must for anyone seeking depth in Bangkok’s contemporary art scene.

It’s Nice to Wonder – Zine Exhibition

Date: Now to July 13

Location: TCDC Bangkok

Entry: Free

Hosted by the INW Collective, It’s Nice to Wonder celebrates Bangkok’s zine scene through independent publishing and grassroots creativity. The exhibition highlights zines covering topics like Bangkok’s shop signage, local oddities, and imagined superheroes. Visitors can also join workshops and guided type walks exploring the typography of Bangkok streets.

Don’t miss out

If you’re in Bangkok this July, these events offer a refreshing mix of creativity, culture, and community. From literary escapes and caffeine-fueled socials to thought-provoking art and rooftop comedy, there’s something new to explore in every corner of the city.

Watch the full episode of What’s Up Thailand for a closer look at each event and more insights: