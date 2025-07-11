What’s Up Thailand Episode 3: From book fairs and lantern festivals to rooftop comedy and zine culture

Here's your guide to some of the most exciting events happening in Bangkok at this time

Photo of Thaiger Thaiger11 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, July 11, 2025
89 3 minutes read
What’s Up Thailand Episode 3: From book fairs and lantern festivals to rooftop comedy and zine culture

Welcome back to your essential guide for Bangkok’s boldest, brightest, and quirkiest happenings. From riverside book talks to rooftop comedy and caffeine-fueled parties, What’s Up Thailand is your shortcut to the best things to do in the Big Mango this week.

Whether you’re living locally or just passing through, here’s your curated lineup of events that cut through the noise, and yes, some are even free!

What’s up in Thailand

Event Details
BOTLC Book Fair Date: July 16 to 20
Location: Bank of Thailand Learning Centre
Entry: Free (registration required)
A serene cultural experience with book talks, workshops, and book exchanges by the Chao Phraya River.
Tuk Tuk Comedy Club Grand Opening Date: July 12
Location: Cielo Sky Bar, Phra Khanong
Entry: 850 Thai baht (includes one drink)
Stand-up comedy at a rooftop bar with international and local comics, offering a great view and atmosphere.
Sawasdee Cup Coffee Party Vol. 4 Date: July 19
Location: The Parlor Bangkok at The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon
Entry: 250 Thai baht (includes speciality coffee and giveaways)
A social coffee culture event with DJ sets, giveaways, and a stylish crowd.
Yuyuan Lantern Festival Date: July 27 to August 15
Location: River Park, ICONSIAM (G Floor)
Entry: Free
Experience glowing lantern installations, cultural performances, and night markets inspired by Chinese mythology.
This Page Is Intentionally Left Blank Date: Now to August 17
Location: Bangkok Kunsthalle
Entry: Free
An immersive exhibition exploring experimental storytelling through unique installations and thought-provoking spaces.
It’s Nice to Wonder – Zine Exhibition Date: Now to July 13
Location: TCDC Bangkok
Entry: Free
Celebrating Bangkok’s zine scene with independent publications and workshops, focusing on local culture and creativity.

BOTLC Book Fair

Date: July 16 to 20
Location: Bank of Thailand Learning Centre
Entry: Free (registration required)

If you need a break from Bangkok’s bustle, head to the BOTLC Book Fair by the Chao Phraya River. This five-day event offers more than books—expect Book Talks with leading Thai authors, interactive workshops, and even book exchanges. It’s a serene, cultural experience in a riverside setting, perfect for a quiet afternoon of reading and reflection.

What's Up Thailand Episode 3: From book fairs and lantern festivals to rooftop comedy and zine culture | News by Thaiger

Tuk Tuk Comedy Club Grand Opening

Date: July 12
Location: Cielo Sky Bar, Phra Khanong
Entry: 850 Thai baht (includes one drink)

Stand-up meets skyline at the launch of Tuk Tuk Comedy Club. Hosted at Cielo Sky Bar, the grand opening features a standout lineup including international headliner Rizal Van Geyzel and Bangkok favourite Casey King. With high-quality comedy and a rooftop view, this is one of the city’s most exciting new nightlife options.

Related Articles

What's Up Thailand Episode 3: From book fairs and lantern festivals to rooftop comedy and zine culture | News by Thaiger

Sawasdee Cup Coffee Party Vol. 4

Date: July 19
Location: The Parlor Bangkok at The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon
Entry: 250 Thai baht (includes speciality coffee and giveaways)

The Sawasdee Cup Coffee Party returns for its fourth edition at The Standard. Expect curated coffee by Pakamarka, DJ sets, stylish guests, and creative giveaways like hotel stays and puppy yoga. The dress code is simple: bring your sunglasses and your love of coffee. It’s Bangkok’s go-to event for social coffee culture with a party twist.

What's Up Thailand Episode 3: From book fairs and lantern festivals to rooftop comedy and zine culture | News by Thaiger

Yuyuan Lantern Festival

Date: July 27 to August 15
Location: River Park, ICONSIAM (G Floor)
Entry: Free

Inspired by the ancient Chinese tome Shan Hai Jing, the Yuyuan Lantern Festival brings glowing magic to the riverside at ICONSIAM. From intricate lantern installations and night markets to cultural performances and art displays, it’s a family-friendly experience that lights up Bangkok’s summer with a touch of mythology and wonder.

What's Up Thailand Episode 3: From book fairs and lantern festivals to rooftop comedy and zine culture | News by Thaiger

This Page Is Intentionally Left Blank

Date: Now to August 17
Location: Bangkok Kunsthalle (former Thai Watana Panich Printing House)
Entry: Free

One of Bangkok’s most unconventional exhibitions, This Page Is Intentionally Left Blank, reimagines the gallery experience through immersive spaces and experimental storytelling. Visitors navigate through scribbled windows, tight reading rooms, and installations that challenge how we perceive knowledge, power, and personal space. It’s a must for anyone seeking depth in Bangkok’s contemporary art scene.

What's Up Thailand Episode 3: From book fairs and lantern festivals to rooftop comedy and zine culture | News by Thaiger

It’s Nice to Wonder – Zine Exhibition

Date: Now to July 13
Location: TCDC Bangkok
Entry: Free

Hosted by the INW Collective, It’s Nice to Wonder celebrates Bangkok’s zine scene through independent publishing and grassroots creativity. The exhibition highlights zines covering topics like Bangkok’s shop signage, local oddities, and imagined superheroes. Visitors can also join workshops and guided type walks exploring the typography of Bangkok streets.

What's Up Thailand Episode 3: From book fairs and lantern festivals to rooftop comedy and zine culture | News by Thaiger

Don’t miss out

If you’re in Bangkok this July, these events offer a refreshing mix of creativity, culture, and community. From literary escapes and caffeine-fueled socials to thought-provoking art and rooftop comedy, there’s something new to explore in every corner of the city.

Watch the full episode of What’s Up Thailand for a closer look at each event and more insights:

Latest Thailand News
Thai retiree scammed of 50k baht in fake luxury watch auction Thailand News

Thai retiree scammed of 50k baht in fake luxury watch auction

21 seconds ago
Thai mother fatally struck by son&#8217;s car while making merit Thailand News

Thai mother fatally struck by son’s car while making merit

15 minutes ago
US deadline looms: Thailand races to avert tariff pain Business News

US deadline looms: Thailand races to avert tariff pain

22 minutes ago
Rail deal steams ahead: China&#8217;s bullet trains go full Belt and Road (video) Transport News

Rail deal steams ahead: China’s bullet trains go full Belt and Road (video)

37 minutes ago
Thai woman injured after turning on modified radio in Roi Et Thailand News

Thai woman injured after turning on modified radio in Roi Et

50 minutes ago
Bank of Thailand dismisses deflation fears despite low inflation Bangkok News

Bank of Thailand dismisses deflation fears despite low inflation

1 hour ago
Stabbed in his tracks: Thai madman stabs grandfather on bus Thailand News

Stabbed in his tracks: Thai madman stabs grandfather on bus

1 hour ago
Illegal logging racket busted in South Thailand Thailand News

Illegal logging racket busted in South Thailand

1 hour ago
Throttle warning: Thailand&#8217;s motorcycle market may hit the brakes Business News

Throttle warning: Thailand’s motorcycle market may hit the brakes

2 hours ago
Udon Thani woman scammed by fake dentist out of 1 million baht Thailand News

Udon Thani woman scammed by fake dentist out of 1 million baht

2 hours ago
Bar host brawl in Pattaya leaves one critically injured Pattaya News

Bar host brawl in Pattaya leaves one critically injured

2 hours ago
Booze ban barney: Phuket police defend dry crackdown on tipples Phuket News

Booze ban barney: Phuket police defend dry crackdown on tipples

2 hours ago
Thai politician’s son bolts after gambling bust ends in car carnage Thailand News

Thai politician’s son bolts after gambling bust ends in car carnage

3 hours ago
Tuk tuk and truck drivers summoned after shocking Yaowarat crash Bangkok News

Tuk tuk and truck drivers summoned after shocking Yaowarat crash

3 hours ago
Brawling cat impaled on fence sparks Udon Thani rescue Thailand News

Brawling cat impaled on fence sparks Udon Thani rescue

3 hours ago
Mud, sweat, fears: Thailand landslide warning after monsoon soak Thailand News

Mud, sweat, fears: Thailand landslide warning after monsoon soak

3 hours ago
Half-Half travel scheme rebooted: Snag your subsidies fast Thailand News

Half-Half travel scheme rebooted: Snag your subsidies fast

3 hours ago
Off his rod: Drugged-up thug batters dad with iron bar Pattaya News

Off his rod: Drugged-up thug batters dad with iron bar

4 hours ago
Wild elephants forage for food, wreak havoc in Prachin Buri Thailand News

Wild elephants forage for food, wreak havoc in Prachin Buri

5 hours ago
Condo drug party ends in arrests for 2 Thais and Russian in Phuket Phuket News

Condo drug party ends in arrests for 2 Thais and Russian in Phuket

5 hours ago
Pensioner’s last bang: Thai OAP dies after love hotel boom boom Thailand News

Pensioner’s last bang: Thai OAP dies after love hotel boom boom

5 hours ago
Koh Samui thief nailed by GPS hidden in stolen fan Koh Samui News

Koh Samui thief nailed by GPS hidden in stolen fan

6 hours ago
American tourist assaulted by Pattaya bar owner over alleged video recording Pattaya News

American tourist assaulted by Pattaya bar owner over alleged video recording

6 hours ago
Discover southern charm at Pakk Taii Design Week 2025 Events

Discover southern charm at Pakk Taii Design Week 2025

6 hours ago
Blue murder: Deadly sea dragon resurfaces off Phuket (video) Phuket News

Blue murder: Deadly sea dragon resurfaces off Phuket (video)

6 hours ago
LifestyleThailand video newsThings To Do
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Thaiger11 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, July 11, 2025
89 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x