Woman caught vaping on Bangkok BTS sparks outrage (video)

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal
126 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A video capturing a woman allegedly vaping cannabis on a Bangkok Skytrain (BTS) has gone viral, igniting outrage and calls for stricter public behaviour enforcement. The shocking footage, shared on the Facebook page อีซ้อขยี้แหลก on January 12, shows the woman casually vaping on the train, surrounded by children and elderly passengers.

The clip reveals the woman standing and texting while holding what appears to be a vape device. However, the TikTok user noted that the distinctive smell of cannabis soon filled the train car, alarming fellow passengers.

“At first, I thought it was asthma medication but then the unmistakable scent of cannabis hit us from far away.”

The concerned passenger reported the incident to staff at Chong Nonsi Station, urging BTS staff to take action and set a clear precedent against such behaviour.

Public transport should be a safe and respectful space for everyone.”

The incident sparked a wave of criticism on social media, with many highlighting the inappropriateness of vaping, especially cannabis, in crowded, shared spaces. Public transport users have expressed concern over the increasing prevalence of vaping and cannabis use in areas where children and vulnerable individuals are present.

The viral video reignited debate about public awareness and enforcement of Thailand’s cannabis and vaping regulations. Critics are urging local officials to strengthen oversight to ensure public transport remains a safe and comfortable environment for all passengers, reported Pattaya Mail.

As cannabis use becomes more widespread, incidents like these are a stark reminder of the need for clear rules and public education on appropriate behaviour in shared spaces.

“It’s about mutual respect and knowing where to draw the line.”

In related news, three unruly tourists caused quite a stir aboard a Nok Air flight when they audaciously started vaping mid-flight, leaving fellow passengers astounded. The high-altitude hijinks happened on Sunday, January 5 on flight DD-532, winging its way from Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport to Phuket.

