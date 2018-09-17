National
70 per cent of Thais wear Buddhist amulets
There’s never been any evidence that they work as lucky charms but most Thais purchase and wear them, whether for faith, protection, luck or as gift, they’re ubiquitous in Thailand.
More than 70 per cent of Thais wear Buddha amulets, according to a Suan Dusit Poll.
The most popular amulets are those bearing the likeness of the monks Luang Pu Thuad of Wat Chang Hai (47 per cent of all amulets worn) and Phra Somdej Toh (21.9 per cent).
The survey conducted among 1,126 people nationwide from September 11-15, found that 12.9 per cent wore Luang Por Sothorn amulets, 9.4 per cent Luang Phu Toh’s Phra Pidta (Close Eyes) amulets and 8 per cent Luang Por Ngern of Wat Bang Klan.
Forty-one per cent of amulet wearers acquired them via “Chao Phra” purchases, 32 per cent got them from their parents, 7.7 per cent received them from respected seniors and employers, 7 per cent from other relatives, 6 per cent from grandparents, and 5.5 per cent from friends or relationship partners or free from a temple.
A Thai Buddha amulet, often referred to academically as “votive tablet”, is a kind of Thai Buddhist blessed item. It is used to raise funds to help the temple producing the amulets. Worshippers can obtain an amulet or Thai Buddhist monk blessing by simply donating money or offering oil to the temple. After the donation, the monk will give them amulet as a gift. The amulets no longer simply are considered a “gift”, but a tool to help enhance luck in different aspects of life. People use amulets to improve their marriage, wealth, health, love and relationships – Wikipedia
Nearly 57 per cent of Thais wear an amulet out of faith, spiritual dependence, or its protective power, 25 per cent due to personal religious belief, and 14 per cent out of tradition and Buddhist practice. Four per cent wear them for other reasons, including as a fashion item.
Nearly 43 per cent said the Thai Buddha-amulet market was growing fast and becoming more popular, 20 per cent found it more commercial amid price speculation, and 13.6 per cent believed the sluggish economy was slowing the market.
Another 12.3 per cent said the Chao Phra purchase system should be standardised and complained about forgeries, while 11.3 per cent saw it as a niche market where interested people could exchange items and information.
Thaiger Radio News – Monday
[audio mp3="http://thethaiger.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast-12.mp3"][/audio]
Two teenagers drown trying to save school friend
Two schoolchildren have died after trying to save another friend from drowning in the Chaiyaphum province, central Thailand, on Saturday.
Seven lower-secondary students visited a local check dam in Tambon Nong Pai in Kaeng Khro district when one girl, riding a motorcyle, fell into the water along with her two-wheeler.
The friends jumped into the water, despite the strong currents, to rescue her and succeeded in pulling her to safety. But two of the friends – a 13 year old girl and a 15 year old boy – drowned.
The accident happened at 3.30pm. Rescue workers managed to pull the two bodies out of the water at around 10pm Saturday night.
The incident prompted district chief Chaiyasith Chaisamritpol, who observed the mission, to warn parents that they must not let their children visit or play at water facilities unsupervised during the rainy season due to the surging water and ...
Elephant electrocuted in Samut Prakan
The Nation reports that the Bang Phli police were alerted at 9.50pm that an elephant had been shocked unconscious on Thepharak road in front of Wat Bang Phli Yai in Samut Prakan’s Bang Phli district.
The police coordinated with the Portecktueng Foundation and Samut Prakan’s Livestock Development Office. Rescuers from the foundation arrived at the scene first and used a crane to lift the elephant from the drain.
In an operation that was broadcast on Facebook Live, the rescuers tried to resuscitate the elephant with advice from Phattarapol Manee-on, a veterinarian of the National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department.
