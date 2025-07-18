What’s Up Thailand Episode 4: From roaring dinosaurs and elephant art to Phuket comedy and Naruto nostalgia

Here's your guide to some of the most exciting events happening in Thailand this summer

Photo of Ha Phuong Dao Ha Phuong Dao2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, July 18, 2025
70 2 minutes read
What’s Up Thailand Episode 4: From roaring dinosaurs and elephant art to Phuket comedy and Naruto nostalgia

Time to stomp, strut, and snack your way through Thailand. From roaring dinosaurs and artful elephants to comedy chaos and anime nostalgia, this week’s lineup from What’s Up Thailand has something for everyone. Whether you’re in Bangkok or Phuket, here are the best events to check out before the end of July.

What’s up in Thailand

Event Details
THAINOSAUR: Thai Dinosaur Exhibition Date: July 1 to November 2
Location: Museum Pier, Bangkok
Entry: 150–250 baht (children), 250–350 baht (adults, foreigners)
Thailand’s largest dinosaur exhibit with real fossils, life-sized models, and family-friendly interactive zones.
The Art of Chang Exhibition Date: May 16 to July 27
Location: MunMun Srinakarin, Bangkok (1st Floor)
Entry: Free
A parade of 36 elephant sculptures co-created by artists and global brands, featuring workshops and treasure hunts.
Phuket Comedy Night Date: July 18 to July 19
Location: The Drunken Leprechaun, Patong
Entry: 500 baht (pre-sale), 800 baht (at the door)
Two nights of stand-up comedy followed by the wild Blobtang Fight Night at the Hard Rock, hosted by Jon Nutt.
Naruto the Gallery Date: May 31 to July 31
Location: River City Bangkok, RCB Galleria 1 & 2
Entry: Standard tickets are available
Celebrate 20 years of Naruto with rare artwork, dioramas, and immersive zones highlighting iconic anime moments.

Thai Dinosaur Exhibition: THAINOSAUR

Date: July 1 to November 2
Location: Museum Pier, Bangkok
Entry: 150 baht (children), 250 baht (adults), 250 to 350 baht for foreigners

Step into Thailand’s prehistoric past at the largest dinosaur exhibition in the country. THAINOSAUR features real fossils, life-size models, and animatronic dinosaurs representing species discovered in Thailand, like the Phuwiangosaurus. Interactive displays make this a perfect day out for families. Open daily from 10am to 6pm, with dual pricing in effect.

What’s Up Thailand Episode 4: From roaring dinosaurs and elephant art to Phuket comedy and Naruto nostalgia | News by Thaiger

The Art of Chang Exhibition

Date: May 16 to July 27
Location: MunMun Srinakarin, Bangkok (The Craft Department Store, 1st floor)
Entry: Free

Don’t miss your last chance to catch this vibrant, family-friendly art exhibition featuring 36 creatively designed elephant sculptures. Co-created by global artists and brands, The Art of Chang blends conservation, creativity, and play. Explore themed zones, join an elephant painting workshop, or take part in a treasure hunt for prizes. Open daily from 11am to 7pm.

What’s Up Thailand Episode 4: From roaring dinosaurs and elephant art to Phuket comedy and Naruto nostalgia | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Phuket Comedy Night + Blobtang Fight Night

Date: July 18 to July 19
Location: The Drunken Leprechaun & Four Points by Sheraton, Patong
Entry: 500 baht (pre-sale), 800 baht (at the door, includes one drink)

Phuket’s nightlife gets a jolt of stand-up energy with Phuket Comedy Night. Featuring comedians Jon Nutt, Dennis Teran, Jock Mai, and Alex Lour, the event promises two nights of non-stop laughs. After the show, follow the crowd to the Blobtang Fight Night at the Hard Rock for a wild post-show party hosted by viral sensation Blobtang, known for his Snoop Dogg reposts. Tickets available on Megatix.

What’s Up Thailand Episode 4: From roaring dinosaurs and elephant art to Phuket comedy and Naruto nostalgia | News by Thaiger

Date: May 31 to July 31
Location: River City Bangkok, RCB Galleria 1 & 2 (2nd floor)
Entry: Standard tickets available (early bird no longer offered)

Celebrate 20 years of the iconic anime series at Naruto the Gallery. This immersive exhibit includes seven themed zones, original artwork, storyboards, and a full diorama of the Hidden Leaf Village. It also features exclusive art by five top Japanese artists reimagining classic Naruto scenes in new styles. Only two weeks left to catch it before it disappears.

What’s Up Thailand Episode 4: From roaring dinosaurs and elephant art to Phuket comedy and Naruto nostalgia | News by Thaiger

Don’t Miss a Beat

From fossil digs to ninja showdowns, Thailand is bursting with energy this July. Whether you’re in Bangkok with family or heading to Phuket for laughs, this week’s events are worth the trip.

Watch the full episode of What’s Up Thailand and catch every moment here:

Latest Thailand News
Phuket horror as young woman killed in Rawai lorry smash Phuket News

Phuket horror as young woman killed in Rawai lorry smash

2 minutes ago
Man drowns after pickup plunges off Nakhon Si Thammarat bridge Thailand News

Man drowns after pickup plunges off Nakhon Si Thammarat bridge

9 minutes ago
Thai actress catches Laotian housemaid stealing nearly 1 million baht Bangkok News

Thai actress catches Laotian housemaid stealing nearly 1 million baht

24 minutes ago
Thaksin plans to turn Thailand into a tech and aviation powerhouse Thailand News

Thaksin plans to turn Thailand into a tech and aviation powerhouse

39 minutes ago
Soap and rob: Pattaya ladyboy claims Indian stole cash mid-shower Pattaya News

Soap and rob: Pattaya ladyboy claims Indian stole cash mid-shower

57 minutes ago
Udon Thani man found dead after financial collapse Thailand News

Udon Thani man found dead after financial collapse

1 hour ago
Top of the clicks! Bangkok crowned world’s No.1 nomad hotspot Bangkok News

Top of the clicks! Bangkok crowned world’s No.1 nomad hotspot

1 hour ago
Suspects at large after brutal murder and robbery of bedridden woman Thailand News

Suspects at large after brutal murder and robbery of bedridden woman

2 hours ago
Thai man dies surrounded by over 100 beer bottles in Rayong home Thailand News

Thai man dies surrounded by over 100 beer bottles in Rayong home

2 hours ago
Tonnes of toxic beef haul uncovered in Pathum Thani Thailand News

Tonnes of toxic beef haul uncovered in Pathum Thani

2 hours ago
Flatline shocker: Two Foreign men found dead in Pattaya condo Pattaya News

Flatline shocker: Two Foreign men found dead in Pattaya condo

2 hours ago
Paetongtarn vows Buddhism reboot after monk scandals Thailand News

Paetongtarn vows Buddhism reboot after monk scandals

2 hours ago
Contractor kills knife-wielding man in Trang shootout Thailand News

Contractor kills knife-wielding man in Trang shootout

4 hours ago
Thai MPs accuse government of trading national security for tariff cuts Thailand News

Thai MPs accuse government of trading national security for tariff cuts

4 hours ago
Charges urged against 229 over Thai Senate vote-rigging scandal Thailand News

Charges urged against 229 over Thai Senate vote-rigging scandal

4 hours ago
Durian and gone! Thai jailbird’s dream life stolen by ex-husband Thailand News

Durian and gone! Thai jailbird’s dream life stolen by ex-husband

4 hours ago
Chadchart warns 20 baht train plan could spark lawsuits Bangkok News

Chadchart warns 20 baht train plan could spark lawsuits

4 hours ago
Kuwait &#8217;til dark: Pattaya&#8217;s Middle Eastern night riders in firing line Pattaya News

Kuwait ’til dark: Pattaya’s Middle Eastern night riders in firing line

5 hours ago
Frenchman in Phuket claims he buried dog alive by mistake Phuket News

Frenchman in Phuket claims he buried dog alive by mistake

5 hours ago
Trigger-nometry: Songthaew driver goes ballistic in Thai traffic tiff Thailand News

Trigger-nometry: Songthaew driver goes ballistic in Thai traffic tiff

5 hours ago
Love feud sparks gunfight at Phatthalung sports event Thailand News

Love feud sparks gunfight at Phatthalung sports event

5 hours ago
Tit for tat: 3 Indian men call cops on Pattaya bar girl over small boobs Pattaya News

Tit for tat: 3 Indian men call cops on Pattaya bar girl over small boobs

5 hours ago
Bangkok spa inferno guts building in early morning blaze Bangkok News

Bangkok spa inferno guts building in early morning blaze

6 hours ago
Banking on trouble: SCB scales back as storm brews in Thailand Business News

Banking on trouble: SCB scales back as storm brews in Thailand

6 hours ago
Shock decision: Electricity bills stay high despite energy dip Bangkok News

Shock decision: Electricity bills stay high despite energy dip

6 hours ago
LifestyleThailand video newsThings To Do
Tags
Photo of Ha Phuong Dao Ha Phuong Dao2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, July 18, 2025
70 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Ha Phuong Dao

Ha Phuong Dao

Phuong is an English writer and a Creative Content Designer at The Thaiger. With a bachelor’s degree from RMIT University Australia in Professional Communication, Phuong is inspired to deliver articles, artworks, and communication plans to assist the brand’s growth. Alongside of work, she spends her time researching culture, history, and sustainability around the world.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x