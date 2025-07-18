What’s Up Thailand Episode 4: From roaring dinosaurs and elephant art to Phuket comedy and Naruto nostalgia

Time to stomp, strut, and snack your way through Thailand. From roaring dinosaurs and artful elephants to comedy chaos and anime nostalgia, this week’s lineup from What’s Up Thailand has something for everyone. Whether you’re in Bangkok or Phuket, here are the best events to check out before the end of July.

What’s up in Thailand

Event Details THAINOSAUR: Thai Dinosaur Exhibition Date: July 1 to November 2

Location: Museum Pier, Bangkok

Entry: 150–250 baht (children), 250–350 baht (adults, foreigners)

Thailand’s largest dinosaur exhibit with real fossils, life-sized models, and family-friendly interactive zones. The Art of Chang Exhibition Date: May 16 to July 27

Location: MunMun Srinakarin, Bangkok (1st Floor)

Entry: Free

A parade of 36 elephant sculptures co-created by artists and global brands, featuring workshops and treasure hunts. Phuket Comedy Night Date: July 18 to July 19

Location: The Drunken Leprechaun, Patong

Entry: 500 baht (pre-sale), 800 baht (at the door)

Two nights of stand-up comedy followed by the wild Blobtang Fight Night at the Hard Rock, hosted by Jon Nutt. Naruto the Gallery Date: May 31 to July 31

Location: River City Bangkok, RCB Galleria 1 & 2

Entry: Standard tickets are available

Celebrate 20 years of Naruto with rare artwork, dioramas, and immersive zones highlighting iconic anime moments.

Thai Dinosaur Exhibition: THAINOSAUR

Date: July 1 to November 2

Location: Museum Pier, Bangkok

Entry: 150 baht (children), 250 baht (adults), 250 to 350 baht for foreigners

Step into Thailand’s prehistoric past at the largest dinosaur exhibition in the country. THAINOSAUR features real fossils, life-size models, and animatronic dinosaurs representing species discovered in Thailand, like the Phuwiangosaurus. Interactive displays make this a perfect day out for families. Open daily from 10am to 6pm, with dual pricing in effect.

The Art of Chang Exhibition

Date: May 16 to July 27

Location: MunMun Srinakarin, Bangkok (The Craft Department Store, 1st floor)

Entry: Free

Don’t miss your last chance to catch this vibrant, family-friendly art exhibition featuring 36 creatively designed elephant sculptures. Co-created by global artists and brands, The Art of Chang blends conservation, creativity, and play. Explore themed zones, join an elephant painting workshop, or take part in a treasure hunt for prizes. Open daily from 11am to 7pm.

Phuket Comedy Night + Blobtang Fight Night

Date: July 18 to July 19

Location: The Drunken Leprechaun & Four Points by Sheraton, Patong

Entry: 500 baht (pre-sale), 800 baht (at the door, includes one drink)

Phuket’s nightlife gets a jolt of stand-up energy with Phuket Comedy Night. Featuring comedians Jon Nutt, Dennis Teran, Jock Mai, and Alex Lour, the event promises two nights of non-stop laughs. After the show, follow the crowd to the Blobtang Fight Night at the Hard Rock for a wild post-show party hosted by viral sensation Blobtang, known for his Snoop Dogg reposts. Tickets available on Megatix.

Naruto the Gallery

Date: May 31 to July 31

Location: River City Bangkok, RCB Galleria 1 & 2 (2nd floor)

Entry: Standard tickets available (early bird no longer offered)

Celebrate 20 years of the iconic anime series at Naruto the Gallery. This immersive exhibit includes seven themed zones, original artwork, storyboards, and a full diorama of the Hidden Leaf Village. It also features exclusive art by five top Japanese artists reimagining classic Naruto scenes in new styles. Only two weeks left to catch it before it disappears.

Don’t Miss a Beat

From fossil digs to ninja showdowns, Thailand is bursting with energy this July. Whether you’re in Bangkok with family or heading to Phuket for laughs, this week’s events are worth the trip.

Watch the full episode of What’s Up Thailand and catch every moment here: